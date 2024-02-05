Tippett ready for ‘special’ return to Florida with Flyers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Owen Tippett has played against his former Florida Panthers teammates twice since being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022, but he’ll be a visitor at Amerant Bank Arena for the first time when the Flyers visit the Panthers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, NBCSP).

Tippett did not play here last season with Philadelphia because of an upper-body injury.

“This is going to be special,” the 24-year-old forward said Monday. “This is my first time back, and while it has been a couple of years and isn’t exactly fresh, I do have a lot of good memories in this building and with a lot of the guys who are over there.”

Tippett went into the break missing four straight games with a lower-body injury, but he’s expected to be activated off injured reserve after being at full speed during the Flyers’ past two practices here.

Florida’s first-round pick (No. 10) at the 2017 NHL Draft, Tippett was its top prospect and had 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) in 94 games over parts of three seasons with the Panthers. During the 2021-22 season, he split time with Florida and Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

And with the Panthers going all-in that season at the NHL Trade Deadline, Tippett said he heard his name in almost every trade proposal involving the team.

“It can be tough when you hear your name in rumors like that,” Tippett said. “You just have to try and focus on your game. At the same time, you see that there is potential. As the weeks passed, it seemed more realistic that I would be moving on. I just tried not to get too caught up in the rumors and try to control the things I could control.”