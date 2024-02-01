Konecny Joins Flyers Multi All-Star Game Club

When Flyers right wing Travis Konecny steps on the ice for his first shift of the 2023-24 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto on February 3, he will become the 26th player in franchise history to represent the Flyers two or more times in the All-Star Game.

Konecny, who was selected for his first All-Star Game appearance during the 2019-20 season, led the Flyers in scoring last season (31 goals, 61 points in 60 games played) and during the current season to date (22 goals, 42 points through 50 games). He would have an easily justifiable selection a season ago, too. Kevin Hayes represented the Flyers last season.

Konecny learned of his return trip to the All-Star Game on January 4. He said that, after working through a couple seasons of trials and tribulations following his first appearance -- the COVID-19 pandemic, a couple of injuries, down seasons from a statistical standpoint in 2020-21 and 2021-22, and teamwide adversity -- his selection feels just a little sweeter the second time around.

"I’m really looking forward to the All-Star Game. The last time I was [22 years old], I was nervous going into the game. I definitely will soak it in a little bit more this time," Konecny said on January 4.

Konecny's role on the Flyers has grown significantly since his last trip to the All-Star Game. The first time around, he primarily skated on the Flyers' second line (often with Oskar Lindblom and Sean Couturier as his linemates, while the No. 1 line consisted of Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek flanking Hayes) as well as on the power play.

Today, he's not only a fixture on the Flyers first line (centered by Couturier) and top power play unit, Konecny also plays a prominent role on the penalty kill. At the All-Star Break, Konecny's five shorthanded goals on the season ties him with New York Islanders winger Simon Holmström for the most SHGs by any player in the NHL this season.

At 26, Konecny is now a veteran of 538 regular season games and 22 matches in the Stanley Cup playoffs. He's no longer a "kid". and has become part of the leader group led by Couturier and Scott Laughton.

“I’m still learning a lot from the guys I’m playing with. Every game, Coots still gives me pointers on things to do and how to handle certain stuff," Konecny said.

While any player in the NHL would gladly trade individual All-Star selections for playoff series wins by their team, Konecny nevertheless has joined some of the top names in Flyers history who were selected to multiple NHL All-Star Games during their time in the Orange and Black. The all-time leaderboard is as follows: