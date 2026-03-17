Flyers Sign Cole Knuble to Entry-Level Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that the club has signed forward Cole Knuble to a two-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Knuble will report to the Flyers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Knuble, 21 (7/1/2004), was selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft and has participated in Flyers development camp in each of the last three years (2023-25). He is the son of former Flyers forward Mike Knuble, who appeared in 338 regular-season games with the club from 2005–09 and 2013.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound forward finished his third collegiate season with the University of Notre Dame (NCAA), where he recorded nine goals, 22 assists, and 31 points through 36 games. Knuble finished third on his team in points and served as an alternate captain.

Over three NCAA seasons, Knuble totaled 90 points (30g-60a) across 106 games, all with Notre Dame. His top collegiate campaign came during his sophomore season in 2024-25, when he registered 39 points (12g-27a), leading the Fighting Irish in both points and game-winning goals (3). He was named a 2025 Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominee and earned 2025 All-Big Ten Second Team honors.

Prior to his collegiate career, the Grand Rapids, Michigan native spent two seasons with the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2021-23. In 2022-23, he led the team in goals (30) and points (66), finishing tied for eighth in the league in points. Over the two USHL seasons, he totaled 115 points (50g-65a) in 119 games.

The Flyers play the Anaheim Ducks tomorrow at Honda Center at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on NBCSP and heard on 97.5 The Fanatic.