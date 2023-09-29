News Feed

5 Things: Flyers @ Bruins

5 Things: Flyers @ Bruins
Flyers Training Camp Notebook: Prepping for Boston

Flyers Training Camp Notebook: Prepping for Boston
Postgame 5: Late Flyers Attack Falls Short, 2-1

Postgame 5: Late Flyers Attack Falls Short, 2-1
5 Things: Flyers @ Islanders

5 Things: Flyers @ Islanders
Philadelphia Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 52 Players

Philadelphia Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 52 Players
Flyers Sign Carson Bjarnason to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Flyers Sign Carson Bjarnason to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract
Postgame 5: Flyers Blanked in Preseason Opener

Postgame 5: Flyers Blanked in Preseason Opener
5 Things: Flyers @ Devils

5 Things: Flyers @ Devils
Flyers Training Camp Notebook: A Weekend of Scrimmages

Flyers Training Camp Notebook: A Weekend of Scrimmages
Blueline Opportunities Abound

Blueline Opportunities Abound
Flyers Announce 2023-24 Local Broadcast Schedule

Flyers Announce 2023-24 Local Broadcast Schedule
Flyers Training Camp Notebook: Torts Begins Year 2 in Philly

Flyers Training Camp Notebook: Torts Begins Year 2 in Philly
Briere: "At the End of the Day, the Players Will Decide"

Briere: "At the End of the Day, the Players Will Decide"
Flyers Announce 2023-24 Promotional Nights and Giveaways

Flyers Announce 2023-24 Promotional Nights and Giveaways
Flyers Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule and Roster

Flyers Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule and Roster
Center Ice Double Logo is a Return to Tradition 

Center Ice Double Logo is a Return to Tradition 
Rookie Game 2 Recap: Flyers Drop 3-1 Decision

Rookie Game 2 Recap: Flyers Drop 3-1 Decision
Preview: Rookie Game 2

Preview: Rookie Game 2

Flyers reduce Training Camp roster to 44 players

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced the club has reduced training camp by seven players.

PHI_rostercuts_92923
By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced the club has reduced training camp by seven players, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The Flyers have loaned forwards Alexis Gendron and Zayde Wisdom and defensemen Mason Millman, Ethan Samson and Will Zmolek to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL).
 
In addition, the Flyers have released defenseman Adam Karashik and goaltender Nolan Maier from their professional try-outs (PTO) and both will report to the Phantoms.
 
The Flyers 2023 Training Camp Roster now sits at 44 players – 26 forwards, 14 defensemen and four goaltenders. An updated roster is below.

Philadelphia plays their final road preseason contest tonight against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden at 7 p.m. (ET). The game will be aired on the NHL Network and on the Flyers Flagship Station, 97.5 The Fanatic.

PHI_2023 Training Camp Roster_9.29.23
- 0.19 MB
Download PHI_2023 Training Camp Roster_9.29.23