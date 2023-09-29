Flyers reduce Training Camp roster to 44 players

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced the club has reduced training camp by seven players, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The Flyers have loaned forwards Alexis Gendron and Zayde Wisdom and defensemen Mason Millman, Ethan Samson and Will Zmolek to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL).



In addition, the Flyers have released defenseman Adam Karashik and goaltender Nolan Maier from their professional try-outs (PTO) and both will report to the Phantoms.



The Flyers 2023 Training Camp Roster now sits at 44 players – 26 forwards, 14 defensemen and four goaltenders. An updated roster is below.

Philadelphia plays their final road preseason contest tonight against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden at 7 p.m. (ET). The game will be aired on the NHL Network and on the Flyers Flagship Station, 97.5 The Fanatic.