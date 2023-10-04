Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 26 Players

The Flyers have loaned forward Samu Tuomalaa and defensemen Ronnie Attard and Adam Ginning to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, forward Tanner Laczynski, defenseman Victor Mete and goaltender Cal Petersen have cleared waivers and have been loaned to the Phantoms.

The Flyers 2023 Training Camp Roster now sits at 26 players – 15 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

Philadelphia plays its sixth and final preseason contest Thursday, Oct. 5 against the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. (ET). The game will be aired on NBCSP and on the Flyers Flagship Station, 97.5 The Fanatic.

Updated Roster: