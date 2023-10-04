News Feed

Flyers Announce Return of Community Ticket Grant Program Presented by Snickers

Ticket Packages for Every Flyers Fan on Sale Now

Postgame 5: Second Period Surge Lifts Philly over Boston

Philadelphia Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 31 Players

5 Things: Flyers vs. Bruins

Postgame 5: Flyers Drop 3-2 OT Decision to Devils

Flyers reduce training camp roster to 40 players

Flyers reduce Training Camp roster to 44 players

5 Things: Flyers @ Bruins

Flyers Training Camp Notebook: Prepping for Boston

Postgame 5: Late Flyers Attack Falls Short, 2-1

5 Things: Flyers @ Islanders

Philadelphia Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 52 Players

Flyers Sign Carson Bjarnason to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Postgame 5: Flyers Blanked in Preseason Opener

5 Things: Flyers @ Devils

Flyers Training Camp Notebook: A Weekend of Scrimmages

Blueline Opportunities Abound

Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 26 Players

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced the club has reduced training camp by six players, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

PHI_RosterCuts_Road
By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The Flyers have loaned forward Samu Tuomalaa and defensemen Ronnie Attard and Adam Ginning to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, forward Tanner Laczynski, defenseman Victor Mete and goaltender Cal Petersen have cleared waivers and have been loaned to the Phantoms.

The Flyers 2023 Training Camp Roster now sits at 26 players – 15 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

Philadelphia plays its sixth and final preseason contest Thursday, Oct. 5 against the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. (ET). The game will be aired on NBCSP and on the Flyers Flagship Station, 97.5 The Fanatic.

Updated Roster:

2023 Training Camp Roster_10.4.23
- 0.15 MB
Download 2023 Training Camp Roster_10.4.23