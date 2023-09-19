News Feed

Center Ice Double Logo is a Return to Tradition 

Rookie Game 2 Recap: Flyers Drop 3-1 Decision

Preview: Rookie Game 2

Rookie Game 1 Recap: Flyers Fall 4-2

Recchi Takes Rightful Place in Flyers Hall of Fame

Preview: Rookie Game 1

Mark Recchi to be Inducted Into Flyers Hall of Fame

New Faces to Watch in Flyers Rookie Camp

Flyers Announce 2023 Rookie Camp Schedule and Roster

NBC Sports Philadelphia names Brian Boucher Flyers Game Analyst

Transaction Analysis: Frost Deal Works for Both Sides

Flyers Sign Morgan Frost to a Two-Year Contract

Flyers and Flyers Charities Announce Ticket On-Sale for 2nd Annual Casino Night

Flyers Release 2023-24 National Broadcast Schedule

Liftoff Recap: Fresh Perspectives

Transaction Analysis: Explaining Bonk's Entry-Level Deal

Fantasy Camp Brings Alumni and Fans Together

Flyers sign defenseman Oliver Bonk to a three-year, entry-level contract

Flyers Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule and Roster

Flyers Training Center open to fans as team kicks off main camp Thursday, September 21

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today its 2023 Training Camp schedule and roster which will begin Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J., according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

A total of 57 players are currently scheduled to attend training camp – 30 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goaltenders.

Full roster: 

2023 Training Camp Roster
The players will be sorted into three teams for the first four days, featuring on-ice and off-ice sessions. Friday, Sept. 22-Sunday, Sept. 24 will feature scrimmages between the teams. Each day’s players in the teams will be posted on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com and the team’s social media channels.

Full 2023 Training Camp schedule:

2023 Training Camp Schedule
On Monday, Sept. 25, the Flyers will begin their 2023 preseason schedule with a game against the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. (ET) at Prudential Center. All Flyers home preseason games will be televised on NBCSP (Oct. 2 vs. BOS; Oct. 5 vs. NYI) and on NBCSP+ (Sept. 30 vs. NJD) while the contest at Boston Bruins on Friday, Sept. 29 will be broadcasted on NHL Network. All the preseason games will also be aired on 97.5 The Fanatic.

Fans can follow all training camp activities on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com, through the team’s social media channels and on the Flyers Broadcast Network. Visit PhiladelphiaFlyers.com to access all the coverage throughout the week leading up to the team’s season opener set for Thursday, Oct. 12 at Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. (ET).

Single-game tickets for the Philadelphia Flyers 2023-24 NHL season are on-sale now with Ticketmaster here. Inside Edge Memberships are currently available for purchase. Click here to request ticket information, call 215.952.5226, or visit our website. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the FlyerWire newsletter to stay up-to-date with all of the latest Flyers information including exclusive pre-sales, breaking news, event updates and special offers.