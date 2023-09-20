Flyers Announce 2023-24 Promotional Nights and Giveaways

PHILADELPHIA (September 20, 2023) – With just 27 days remaining until the 2023-24 Flyers Home Opener, today the team announced their lineup of promotional theme nights, giveaways and community nights for the highly-anticipated season. Flyers single-game tickets and 11-game partial ticket plans are on sale now at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.

This year’s promotional night schedule will feature 21 giveaway and theme nights at the New Wells Fargo Center. Throughout the season, fans can look forward to returning fan-favorite theme nights including Star Wars Game, Black Friday Game, Marvel Super Hero™ Game and more.

Most notable this season, the Flyers will host Flyers Hall of Fame Game and Ed Snider Legacy Game. On Saturday, January 6 the club will pay tribute and celebrate the legacy of late Flyers Founder Ed Snider and will highlight his dedication and contributions to the franchise and Philadelphia community. The Flyers will also host Flyers Hall of Fame Game as the team honors three-time Stanley Cup Champion and 2017 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Mark Recchi as the 28th inductee of the Flyers Hall of Fame. The team will honor Recchi with a special pregame ceremony on Saturday, January 27 as part of a larger Flyers Hall of Fame weekend which will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Flyers 1974 and 1975 Stanley Cup Championship teams.

To kick off this season’s giveaways, all fans in attendance on Opening Night (October 17 vs. Vancouver) will receive a Opening Night t-shirt presented by Fanta. Fans can also look forward to giveaways including Gritty Earmuffs, Flyers Bucket Hats, specialty Star Wars posters and more throughout the season.

In addition to theme nights and giveaways, the Flyers will host an array of community games aligned with the organization’s ongoing commitment to growing the game of hockey and honoring members of our community and their meaningful impact on the Greater Philadelphia region. Throughout the 2023-24 season, the club will host Pride Night, Military Appreciation and Hockey Fights Cancer.

View the full schedule and giveaways below: