Flyers Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule and Roster

Center Ice Double Logo is a Return to Tradition 

Rookie Game 2 Recap: Flyers Drop 3-1 Decision

Preview: Rookie Game 2

Rookie Game 1 Recap: Flyers Fall 4-2

Recchi Takes Rightful Place in Flyers Hall of Fame

Preview: Rookie Game 1

Mark Recchi to be Inducted Into Flyers Hall of Fame

New Faces to Watch in Flyers Rookie Camp

Flyers Announce 2023 Rookie Camp Schedule and Roster

NBC Sports Philadelphia names Brian Boucher Flyers Game Analyst

Transaction Analysis: Frost Deal Works for Both Sides

Flyers Sign Morgan Frost to a Two-Year Contract

Flyers and Flyers Charities Announce Ticket On-Sale for 2nd Annual Casino Night

Flyers Release 2023-24 National Broadcast Schedule

Liftoff Recap: Fresh Perspectives

Transaction Analysis: Explaining Bonk's Entry-Level Deal

Fantasy Camp Brings Alumni and Fans Together

Flyers Announce 2023-24 Promotional Nights and Giveaways

Dates for theme nights, community nights, and giveaways are now available.

PHILADELPHIA (September 20, 2023) – With just 27 days remaining until the 2023-24 Flyers Home Opener, today the team announced their lineup of promotional theme nights, giveaways and community nights for the highly-anticipated season. Flyers single-game tickets and 11-game partial ticket plans are on sale now at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.  

This year’s promotional night schedule will feature 21 giveaway and theme nights at the New Wells Fargo Center. Throughout the season, fans can look forward to returning fan-favorite theme nights including Star Wars Game, Black Friday Game, Marvel Super Hero™ Game and more.

Most notable this season, the Flyers will host Flyers Hall of Fame Game and Ed Snider Legacy Game. On Saturday, January 6 the club will pay tribute and celebrate the legacy of late Flyers Founder Ed Snider and will highlight his dedication and contributions to the franchise and Philadelphia community. The Flyers will also host Flyers Hall of Fame Game as the team honors three-time Stanley Cup Champion and 2017 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Mark Recchi as the 28th inductee of the Flyers Hall of Fame. The team will honor Recchi with a special pregame ceremony on Saturday, January 27 as part of a larger Flyers Hall of Fame weekend which will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Flyers 1974 and 1975 Stanley Cup Championship teams.

To kick off this season’s giveaways, all fans in attendance on Opening Night (October 17 vs. Vancouver) will receive a Opening Night t-shirt presented by Fanta. Fans can also look forward to giveaways including Gritty Earmuffs, Flyers Bucket Hats, specialty Star Wars posters and more throughout the season. 

In addition to theme nights and giveaways, the Flyers will host an array of community games aligned with the organization’s ongoing commitment to growing the game of hockey and honoring members of our community and their meaningful impact on the Greater Philadelphia region. Throughout the 2023-24 season, the club will host Pride Night, Military Appreciation and Hockey Fights Cancer. 

View the full schedule and giveaways below:

THEME NIGHTS

· Tuesday, October 17 vs. Vancouver Canucks — Opening Night presented by Fanta

· Saturday, October 28 vs. Anaheim Ducks — Halloween Spooktacular presented by Snickers 

· Saturday, November 18 vs. Vegas Golden Knights Star Wars Game

· Thursday, December 21 vs. Nashville Predators — Holiday Spectacular  

· Saturday, January 6 vs. Calgary Flames — Ed Snider Legacy Game

· Saturday, January 27 vs. Boston Bruins — Flyers Hall of Fame Gamepresented by Ticketmaster

· Monday, February 12 vs. Arizona Coyotes PAL Game presented by Toyota

· Saturday, March 2 vs. Ottawa Senators — Marvel Super HeroGame presented by Ticketmaster

COMMUNITY NIGHTS

· Saturday, November 4 vs. Los Angeles KingsMilitary Appreciation presented by Toyota

· Tuesday, November 28 vs. Carolina HurricanesHockey Fights Cancerpresented by Toyota

· Wednesday, January 10 vs. Montreal CanadiensPride Night

GIVEAWAYS AND SPECIALTY NIGHTS

· Tuesday, October 17 vs. Vancouver Canucks — Flyers Opening Night T-shirt presented byFanta

· Thursday, October 26 vs. Minnesota WildFlyers Beer Stein

· Saturday, November 18 vs. Vegas Golden Knights Star Wars Specialty Poster

· Thursday, January 4 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets — Planet Fitness Giveaway

· Monday, January 8 vs. Pittsburgh PenguinsCoors Light Luggage Tag Giveaway

· Sunday January 21 vs. Ottawa SenatorsDollar Dog Day presented by Dietz and Watson

· Saturday, February 24 vs. New York RangersDollar Pretzel Day presented by J&J Snacks

· Tuesday, February 27 vs. Tampa Bay LightningGritty Earmuffs

· Saturday, March 2 vs. Ottawa SenatorsMarvel Super Hero™ Specialty Poster presented by Ticketmaster

· Monday, March 4 vs. St. Louis Blues — Dollar Pretzel Night presented by J&J Snacks

· Tuesday, March 12 vs. San Jose SharksPeco Go Green Giveaway

· Tuesday, March 19 vs. Toronto Maple LeafsConstellation Go Green Giveaway

· Sunday, March 24 vs. Florida PanthersFlyers Bucket Hat presented by Tata Consulting Services

SPECIAL TICKET PACKAGES   

In addition to theme nights and giveaways, the Flyers will once again offer a slate of unique group ticket packages featuring special events and exclusive giveaways. Tickets are required for these packages. See the full list of special ticket package offers here.

Highlights include:  

Sunday, November 1 vs. Buffalo SabresWWE Night |WrestleMania T-Shirt

Tuesday, November 28 vs. Carolina HurricanesHockey Fights Cancer | Love Your Melon Flyers Beanie

Thursday, November 30 vs. New Jersey DevilsFirst Responders Night presented by ServPro | Challenge Coin

Thursday, December 14 vs. Washington CapitalsHealthcare Appreciation | 40 oz. Tumbler

Thursday, December 21 vs. Nashville PredatorsTeacher Appreciation | 40 oz. Tumbler

Thursday, February 8 vs. Winnipeg JetsFaith and Family | T-Shirt

Saturday, February 10 vs. Seattle KrakenMargaritaville Night | Flyers Straw Hat

Monday, April 1 vs. New York IslandersPickleball Night | Gritty Pickleball Paddle

For the full Flyers promotional nights and giveaways schedule, click here.