Farm Report: Phantoms Surge Through November

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have completed the November portion of their 2023-24 schedule by rattling off a six-game point streak (5-0-1) to move up to third place in the Atlantic Division. The Phantoms are currently six points behind the Hartford Wolf Pack for second place.

As noted in last week's Prospect Pipeline podcast, the Phantoms managed an impressive sweep of a three-game road trip to Canada to play North Division teams Laval (3-2 win), Belleville (8-1 blowout victory) and the Toronto Marlies (2-1 win in a game nationally game.

Since Thanksgiving, the Phantoms have continued to roll. They had to settle for one point from a 2-1 overtime home loss to the Providence Bruins on Friday before defeating a very good Rochester Americans team, 5-4, at the PPL Center the next night.

On Friday, the Phantoms dominated long stretches of the game against Providence -- especially in a lopsided first period -- but "got goalied" by P-Bruins goalie Brandon Bussi in a specactular performance.

A seeing-eye power play goal by Providence's Jayson Megna late in the first period stood as the game's only goal through 54 minutes of regulation. Finally, at 14:12 of third period, Phantoms leading scorer Olle Lycksell (12th goal of the season) knotted the score with a persistent effort near the net. The assists went to Samu Tuomaala and Tanner Laczynski. Through regulation, shots on goal were 41-27 in the Phantoms' favor (16-5 in the first period alone).

In overtime, the P-Bruins benefitted from a non-call on a blatant penalty in the Lehigh Valley end. The play resulted in a prime scoring chance for Providence and a desperation slashing penalty taken by Victor Mete. The P-Bruins cashed in on ensuing 4-on-3 power play as Fabian Lysell ended the game.

On Friday, both Elliot Desnoyers (upper-body injury) and Emil Andrae (illness) returned to the Phantoms' lineup. Meanwhile, Wade Allison played arguably his best game of the 2023-24 season to date but was robbed on no fewer than three occasions by Bussi on 10-bell saves.

For sheer entertainment value, Saturday's game against Rochester was one of the best the Phantoms have played so far this season. From a territorial standpoint, the Phantoms dominated against a very good opponent.

The Phantoms massively outshot (49-15) and outchanced the Americans but trailed by scores of 1-0 entering the second period and 4-3 within the third period. Finally, the Phantoms forged ahead to stay and held Rochester to just three shots on goal in the third period.

Saturday's game was a bonanza for both the Phantoms (3-for-5) and Rochester (2-for-4) powerplays. It was an even better night for Phantoms rookies and second-year players.

Nineteen-year-old Alexis Gendron returned to the lineup on Saturday for his ninth game of season. He celebrated it with his third and fourth professional hockey goals including a game-winning power play tally at 11:52 of the third period. On the winning goal, after the Phantoms won an offensive left circle faceoff, the Americans forgot about Gendron. The rookie skated right down slot, took a pass from Ronnie Attard and buried the puck in the back of the net to establish a 5-4 lead the Phantoms never relinquished.