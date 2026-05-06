Eye-Opening Experience for Flyers Youngsters

In Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinal series between the Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes, Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet experimented with an all-rookie line. Normally a winger, 21-year-old Denver Barkey centered a line with 19-year-old Porter Martone and 22-year-old Alex Bump.

The trio had a rough night. They were on the ice for both of Carolina's two non-power play goals: Seth Jarvis' game-tying tally in the third period and Taylor Hall's winning goal late in overtime.

Tocchet, however, does not plan on removing the young players from the lineup. It''s part of a learning curve that does not end after the regular season. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are hockey's highest level of education.

"I know the kids were upset after the last game. A couple of guys were upset because they were on the ice for the two (5-on-5 goals). But they can't be upset, because they're going to get another shot at it. They're going to go right back on the ice," Tocchet said.

"They've got a lot of support from the organization and their teammates. I think that's going to even help their development also."

Despite the outcome, Tocchet believes the rookies played better in Game Two than in the opener. They'll scarcely see faster-paced hockey with greater demand for quick decision-making and accurate execution than they're experiencing against the Hurricanes.

The rookies seemed to subtly figure out some things about where and how to find a little more operating space. In Game Two, it only resulted in "almost" plays -- Martone had two such sequences -- but that's part of the process of adjusting to the ever-increasing challenges as the playoffs unfold.

"I think from the first game to the second game, you saw improvement. Going into Game Three, I think you'll see more improvement. Our team improved from the first game to the second game, and I think the young guys were in that boat. So, yeah, I'm really excited for those guys to play in this kind of atmosphere," Tocchet said.

One of the biggest tests for any player -- rookie or veteran -- is to get back to playing instinctual hockey while adjusting to the pressure and tight checking. For example, after making his NHL debut in April, Martone roared out of the gates with 10 points in nine games. He followed that up with the game-winning goals in the first two games of the Pittsburgh series. In Game Three, Martone had a crafty assist.

Consequently, Pittsburgh -- and now Carolina -- put much higher emphasis on checking the 19-year-old very aggressively. The opponents adapted to him. The same goes for Bump, who scored a goal in the NHL playoff debut, and to the small but fearless Barkey.

The other teams adjusted. Now it's up to the Flyers' players to counteradjust. It's a process they will experience for the duration of their NHL careers. The same thing goes for a fellow youngster such as Matvei Michkov, a young veteran like Trevor Zegras or even a more seasoned vet like Travis Konecny.

It's the nature of hockey. The talented young players on the Flyers are getting indoctrinated in learning from playoff adversity to aim for a more favorable result in their next game.