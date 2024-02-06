5 Things: Flyers @ Panthers

In their first game after the NHL All-Star break, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (25-19-6) are in Sunrise to take on Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers (31-14-4) on Tuesday evening. Game time at Amerant Bank Arena is 7:00 p.m. ET.

The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.

This is the first of three meetings between the teams during the 2023-24 season. The Flyers and Panthers will rematch in Sunrise on March 7 before the venue shifts to the Wells Fargo Center on March 24.

Last season, the Flyers won two of the three games against Florida, with the home team prevailing in each game. The Flyers' last road win over the Panthers came back on Feb. 20, 2020, in a 6-2 Flyers victory. The most recent meeting between the teams was on March 21, 2023, with a line of Morgan Frost (1g, 1a), Tyson Foerster (2a) and now-former Flyer Brendan Lemieux (1a) leading the Flyers offensively in a 6-3 win for Philadelphia.

Heading into the All-Star break, the Flyers put together a five-game winning streak but followed it with a five-game losing skid. The Panthers won each of their last four games prior to the break.

Here are five things to watch in Tuesday's game:

1. Ersson vs. Bobrovsky

The Flyers collectively need to give goalie Samuel Ersson a chance to provide the team with a reasonable opportunity for an upset win over the defending Eastern Conference champions in the first game after the break.

During the Flyers' five-game skid, they were not necessarily giving up a lot of shots on goal. However, the team was plagued by turnovers in dangerous areas of the ice, and yielded chances to some of the most dangerous shooters in the entire NHL (including Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Nikita Kucherov, Dylan Larkin, and David Pastrnak).

In his last four starts, Ersson was also victimized by horrid puck luck, including two goals that teammates accidentally redirected into the net on attempted shot blocks and by a triple deflection that ultimately went in off Boston forward Danton Heinen's face after he tipped the puck with his stick.

Last but not least, Ersson needs the team to provide some goal support. The Red Wings shut out the Flyers, 3-0, on January 28. The game against Boston was already a blowout (on the way to a 6-2 final) before Foerster netted a pair of goals long after Ersson was relieved by Cal Petersen at the start of the second period.

Two-time Vezina Trophy winning goalie Sergei Bobrovsky endured a couple of roller coaster seasons in his first two campaigns with the Panthers after signing a lucrative long-term contract with Florida in 2019. More recently, the former Flyer has regained something much closer to the form he displayed in his best years as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

This season, the now 35-year-old Bobrovsky represented the Panthers in the 2024 All-Star Game in Toronto. For the season, "Bob" has posted a 23-10-2 record, .910 save percentage and two shutouts while starting 36 of the 39 games that Florida has played to date.

A fellow former Flyer, Anthony Stolarz, serves as Bobrovsky's backup. Stolie the Goalie has appeared in 15 games this season, posting an 8-4-2 record, 2.11 GAA and .916 save percentage.

2. Tippett Returns to Face Florida

Flyers winger, who recently signed an eight-year contract extension to preempt restricted free agency this summer, was on an offensive tear before suffering a lower-body injury early in the third period of the team's 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on January 20. Tippett was subsequently placed on retroactive Injured Reserve and missed the games against Ottawa, Tampa Bay, Florida and Boston.

The weeklong hiatus provided a physical respite for Tippett and other players who recently dealt with injuries (Sean Couturier) or illness (Jamie Drysdale) that forced them to miss two or more games. For the rest of the team, it was a much-needed mental break. Collectively, the entire team needed a reset.

When the Flyers resumed practice on Sunday and Monday in Sunrise, Tippett was on the ice with his teammates. He said after the first practice that he was feeling much better, and the break was a big help.