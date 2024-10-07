Season Preview: Between the Pipes

"He's an extremely well prepared athlete," head coach Greg Cronin said. "He does everything right in terms of his preparation, his visualization and his off-ice conditioning. He's a consummate pro. He's a very humble kid, but he's also very confident. I expect him to play well. I don't see any issues with him in terms of building on what he did last year."

With Gibson out, Cronin and the Ducks will lean on Dostal early in the season - an opportunity for the Czech native to show his ability to handle a starter's workload in the NHL.

Dostal, alongside Ducks captain Radko Gudas, led Czechia to gold at the 2024 World Championship this summer on home soil, pitching a 2-0 shutout in the gold medal game.

"His record speaks for itself," Gudas said that night. "He's been terrific. He stepped into the NHL last year and he didn't look back. He's a man in the right place. For the age he's at, he's so calm. He gives us confidence to be able to play and make those plays in front of him. It's an unbelievable feeling to have him as a teammate in Anaheim, and it's awesome to be together as world champions."

Calle Clang

2023-24: 10-16-4 in 32 games played (AHL), 3.21 GAA, .897 SV%

Gibson or Dostal started all 82 games for Anaheim last season, but that might not be the case in 2024-25 depending on when the former returns to action. Dostal will see the bulk of the early minutes and his backup will likely be either Clang or the veteran Oscar Dansk.

Acquired from the Penguins at the 2022 trade deadline in the deal that sent Rickard Rakell to Pittsburgh, Clang played his first full season in North America last year, with a combined 34 appearances between the AHL and ECHL.

The Olofstrom, Sweden native also owned a career 22-15-0 record with two shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and .906 SV% in 43 games for Rogle of the Swedish Hockey League.

A former third-round pick, Clang has appeared in two preseason games (61:54 total ice-time) thus far, posting a 3.88 GAA and .852 SV%.

Oscar Dansk

2023-24: 11-12-3 in 27 games played (AHL), 3.22 GAA, .897 SV%

The more veteran of the two early-season backup options, Dansk signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Ducks in September after the season-ending injury to San Diego's Tomas Suchanek.

The 30-year-old Dansk is well-traveled in his professional career, with six NHL games on his resume and a 90-50-28 mark in 171 career AHL appearances.

Originally selected by Columbus in the second round (31st overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Dansk combined for a 19-18-5 record with the Calgary Wranglers (AHL) the past two seasons. He was named the club’s recipient of the AHL Man of the Year Award each of his two seasons for his outstanding contributions to the Calgary community.

Dansk has appeared in two preseason games (89:17 total ice-time) with a 3.36 GAA and .857 SV%.