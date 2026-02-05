Devils Play Final Game Before Break | PREVIEW
Newly acquired Nick Bjugstad expected to make his Devils debut against the Islanders
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (28-26-2) vs. NEW YORK ISLANDERS (31-21-5)
The Devils play their final game before a 20-day break for the Winter Olympics against the New York Islanders.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
MORNING SKATE RECAP
THE SCOOP
The Devils come into tonight's contest against the New York Islanders a desperate team. With 67 points, the Isles are the target for a playoff spot with the fewest number of ponits among any of the eight qualifiers in the Eastern Conference.
They sit third in the Metro Division while both wild card teams have more points than them.
New Jersey is nine points behind the Islanders with 26 games to play. Any run to catch their area rivals has to start tonight.
The Devils have dropped four of their last five while the Islanders have won four of six.
New York's leading scorer is Mathew Barzal with 50 points while Bo Horvat's 23 goals leads the club. Goaltender Ilya Sorokin's 2.48 goals-against average ranks 10th in the NHL this season.
The two clubs made a trade last week when the Devils moved Ondrej Palat to the Islanders in exchange for Maxim Tsyplakov. This is the first game the two sides have played since the deal. Palat's played five games for New York and has a goal and two assists. Tsyplakov has played three games for the Devils with no points.
New Jersey made another move prior to the February 4 roster freeze deadline, adding big center Nick Bjugstad.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Dougie Hamiton has four points in his last five contests. Last game he had a 10-game point-scoring streak snapped with the team getting shut out.
Islanders: Mathew Barzal leads the way for the Isles with seven points in his last five games.
INJURIES
Devils:
J. Hughes (lower body)
L. Hughes (shoulder)
Noesen (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Islanders:
Ritchie (lower body)
Palmieri (torn ACL)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Nov. 10 vs. NY Islanders, 3-2 OTL
- Dec. 23 at NY Islanders, 2-1 L
- Jan. 6 at NY Islanders, 9-0 L
- Feb. 5 vs. NY Islanders
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
ISLANDERS
GOALS
Hischier, 18
Horvat, 23
ASSISTS
Bratt, 27
Barzal, 34
POINTS
Hischier, 41
Barzal, 50
GAME NOTES
- Mathew Barzal is averaging nearly a point per game in his career against the Devils, with 29 points (8G-21A) in 32 contests.
- Jesper Bratt has been a key playmaker in this matchup historically, recording 19 assists in 29 career games against New York