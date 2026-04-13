Devils Face Bruins in Season Finale | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils conclude the 2025-26 season in Boston. Though the team won’t make the playoffs, there is still plenty to play for. Cody Glass is seeking his 20th goal of the season and first 20-goal campaign. Timo Meier is one goal from 25. Meanwhile, goalie Nico Daws and defenseman Topias Vilen could get another look in NHL game action. Captain Nico Hischier is two goals away from 30 on the year.

The Bruins are headed back to postseason play. Boston currently holds the top Wild Card spot, one point ahead of Ottawa. That would lock them in to face the Carolina Hurricanes. If they fall into the second Wild Card spot, they could end up playing Buffalo, Montreal or Tampa Bay.

David Pastrnak still leads the way offensively for Boston. He has 29 goals and 99 points on the season. He’s one goal from 30 and one point from 100. Morgan Geekie has 38 goals while former Devil Pavel Zacha notched 30.