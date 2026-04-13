Devils Face Bruins in Season Finale | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (42-36-3) at BOSTON BRUINS (44-27-10)
New Jersey concludes the 2025-26 season in Boston against the Bruins at TD Garden. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your game preview presented by Cutting Edge Ice Academy and check back for the pre-game story.
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GAME DAY VIDEO
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Devils Download: Coming After Morning Skate
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Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming After Morning Skate
MORNING SKATE RECAP
BOSTON, Mass. - Check back following morning skate around 11:00 a.m. ET.
THE SCOOP
The Devils conclude the 2025-26 season in Boston. Though the team won’t make the playoffs, there is still plenty to play for. Cody Glass is seeking his 20th goal of the season and first 20-goal campaign. Timo Meier is one goal from 25. Meanwhile, goalie Nico Daws and defenseman Topias Vilen could get another look in NHL game action. Captain Nico Hischier is two goals away from 30 on the year.
The Bruins are headed back to postseason play. Boston currently holds the top Wild Card spot, one point ahead of Ottawa. That would lock them in to face the Carolina Hurricanes. If they fall into the second Wild Card spot, they could end up playing Buffalo, Montreal or Tampa Bay.
David Pastrnak still leads the way offensively for Boston. He has 29 goals and 99 points on the season. He’s one goal from 30 and one point from 100. Morgan Geekie has 38 goals while former Devil Pavel Zacha notched 30.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Captain Nico Hischier is coming off a two-goal, three-point performance, which included the overtime winner against Ottawa. He would have had four points in the game if not for a goal overturned on an offside.
Bruins: Pavel Zacha has seven goals and 12 points in his last nine games, and has hit the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career.
INJURIES
Devils:
Markstrom (shutdown)
L.Hughes (undisclosed)
Gritsyuk (undisclosed)
Pesce (lower-body)
Noesen (knee)
MacEwen (upper body)
Bruins:
None
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Dec. 6 at Boston, L 4-1
- March 16 vs. Boston, OTW 4-3
- April 14 at Boston
STATS LEADERS
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DEVILS
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BRUINS
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GOALS
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Hischier, 28
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Geekie, 38
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ASSISTS
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J.Hughes, 50
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Pastrnak, 70
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POINTS
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J.Hughes, 77
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Pastrnak, 99
GAME NOTES
- The Devils and Bruins meet for the third and final time this season. They split the opening two meetings with each team winning at home.
- Jack Hughes has 15 goals and 41 points in 24 games since returning from winning a gold medal at the Olympics.
- Jesper Bratt has totaled nine goals and 30 points in 24 games since the Olympic break.