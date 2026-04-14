Game Day: Devils at Bruins

Tuesday, April 14, 2026

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LIVE UPDATES: Bruins 4, Devils 0

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The Devils travel to TD Garden for their season finale against the Boston Bruins. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

PHOTO GALLERY

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Devils at Bruins

Photos from the game between the Devils and Boston Bruins. Photos by Getty Images.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

BOS 1, NJD 0: Geekie opens the scoring less than a minute into play.

BOS 2, NJD 0: Kastelic adds to the Bruins early lead.

BOS 3, NJD 0: Kastelic tallies his second of the game.

BOS 4, NJD 0: Arvidsson extends the lead with less than 10 seconds to play.

1st periods

SECOND PERIOD

No goals scored.

2nd period

DEVILS LINEUP

BRUINS LINEUP

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils close out their 2025-26 NHL season tonight in Boston.

Media Game Notes Head-to-Head: vs. Bruins Stats Comparison Devils Stats Bruins Stats
Game Summary Game Summary Event Summary Event Summary Shot Summary Shot Summary Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Home Time on Ice - Home Full Game Play-by-Play Full Game Play-by-Play Face-Off Summary Face-Off Summary Face-Off Comparison Face-Off Comparison Rosters & Starting Lineups

Premium Seating

As a Premium Partner, every part of every visit to Prudential Center is elevated. And you have six unique spaces to choose from, each with its own reason for being the best seat in the house.

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The Black and Red

Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!

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Group Tickets

Enjoy a fun, action-packed game as you cheer on the Devils with your crew! Bring a group of 10+ to receive exclusive benefits and specially-priced tickets!

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