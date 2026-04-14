LIVE UPDATES: Bruins 4, Devils 0

The Devils travel to TD Garden for their season finale against the Boston Bruins. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils travel to TD Garden for their season finale against the Boston Bruins. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
BOS 1, NJD 0: Geekie opens the scoring less than a minute into play.
BOS 2, NJD 0: Kastelic adds to the Bruins early lead.
BOS 3, NJD 0: Kastelic tallies his second of the game.
BOS 4, NJD 0: Arvidsson extends the lead with less than 10 seconds to play.
No goals scored.
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