LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Stars

NJD DAL Blog

The Devils host the San Jose Sharks tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

Brenden Dillon's 1000th Game Celebration

Brenden Dillon's wife Emma reads a letter to her husband

FIRST PERIOD

No goals in the first period.

The Best of Jacob Markstrom's 1st Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2025-12-03 at 8.00.28 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Hischier-Bratt
Palat-Mercer-Gritsyuk
Cotter-Glass-Brown
Lammikko-Glendening-Noesen

Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Dillon-Hughes
Cholowski-Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

STARS LINEUP

Robertson-Hintz-Benn
Steel-Johnston-Rantanen
Back-Hryckowian-Bourque
Blackwell-Faksa-Bastian

Lindell-Heiskanen
Kolyachonok-Lyubushkin
Capobianco-Petrovic

Oettinger
DeSmith

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils will roll out the red carpet for Brenden Dillon before the Devils face the Stars.

