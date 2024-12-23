LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs. Rangers 0

The Devils face the NY Rangers this afternoon at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
The Devils face the NY Rangers this afternoon at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: NJD 8, NYR 5
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/0, NYR 0/1
HITS: NJD 9, NYR 12
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 5, NYR 3
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 8, NYR 4
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 1, NYR 0
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Cotter - Haula - Mercer
Tatar - Dowling - Bastian
Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce
Markstrom
Allen
Panarin - Trocheck - Lafreniere
Smith - Zibanejad - Berard
Cuylle - Chytil - Brodzinski
Edstrom - Carrick - Vesey
Lindgren - Fox
Jones - Schneider
Vaakanainen - Borgen
Quick
Shesterkin