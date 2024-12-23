LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs. Rangers 0

The Devils face the NY Rangers this afternoon at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

Devils vs. Rangers

Photos from the game between the Devils and New York Rangers at Prudential Center. Photos by Andrew Maclean, Tom Horak and Getty Images

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2024-12-23 at 1.17.57 PM

Jack Hughes rips a shot from the left circle past Quick for his 14th career goal against the Rangers

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 8, NYR 5
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/0, NYR 0/1
HITS: NJD 9, NYR 12
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 5, NYR 3
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 8, NYR 4
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 1, NYR 0

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Cotter - Haula - Mercer
Tatar - Dowling - Bastian

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce

Markstrom
Allen

RANGERS LINEUP

Panarin - Trocheck - Lafreniere
Smith - Zibanejad - Berard
Cuylle - Chytil - Brodzinski
Edstrom - Carrick - Vesey

Lindgren - Fox
Jones - Schneider
Vaakanainen - Borgen

Quick
Shesterkin

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils host the Rangers in their final game before the holiday break.

