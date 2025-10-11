Game Day: Devils at Lightning

Saturday, October 11, 2025

Game Day Home Game Preview Game Notes Live Updates Game Story Game Reports Photo Gallery Gamecenter
2025020026
WATCH & LISTEN

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (0-1-0) at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (0-1-0)

The Devils continue their three-game road trip in Florida against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena.

Read below for your game preview presented by Diversified Rack and Shelving and check back for the pre-game story.

GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Coming after morning skate.
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming after morning skate.

MORNING SKATE RECAP

TAMPA, FL - Check back following the Devils morning skate around 12:30 p.m. ET.

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils finished last season third in the Metropolitan Division and tonight's opponent, the Tampa Bay Lightning, finished second in the Atlantic. Both teams dropped their season openers: Devils 6-3 against the Carolina Hurricanes and the Lightning who fell 5-4 in their season and home opener. Both games were on Thursday night.

Last season, Nikita Kucherov had 121 points to lead the Bolts in scoring while Brayden Point had 42 goals to pace his teammates in that category.

For the Devils, Nico Hischier had 35 goals to lead them in that category and Jesper Bratt had 88 points. In an injury-shortened campaign, Jack Hughes had 27 goals and 70 points in 62 games -- a 36-goal and 93-point pace.

In the preseason, the Devils finished third in the Metro Division with a record of 3-2-2. Tampa Bay had the best preseason record in the NHL at 6-1-0 for 12 points.

Guerin Proud of Hispanic Heritage, Breaking Barriers

READ MORE

Guerin Proud of Hispanic Heritage, Breaking Barriers

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Luke Hughes and Jesper Bratt each had two-point performances in their first games of the season. Dougie Hamilton and Cody Glass each scored as well.

Lightning: Kucherov picked up where he left off last season with a pair of goals. Point also had a goal and two assists for three points while defenseman Victor Hedman had a pair of helpers.

INJURIES

Devils: Kovacevic (knee), month-to-month; Noesen (groin), day-to-day; Casey (lower body), undisclosed; McLaughlin (undisclosed), Lammikko (undisclosed).

Lightning: Girgensons (undisclosed) is on IR; Huuhtanen (undisclosed) is on IR; Paul (undisclosed) is on IR.

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

REGULAR-SEASON STATS LEADERS

STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
LIGHTNING
Goals
Hamilton/Glass/Bratt, 1
Kucherov, 2
Assists
L. Hughes, 2
Four Players, 2
Points
L .Hughes/Bratt, 2
Point, 3
Game Summary Game Summary Event Summary Event Summary Shot Summary Shot Summary Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Home Time on Ice - Home Full Game Play-by-Play Full Game Play-by-Play Face-Off Summary Face-Off Summary Face-Off Comparison Face-Off Comparison Rosters & Starting Lineups
Media Game Notes Head-to-Head: vs. Lightning Stats Comparison Devils 24-25 Stats Lightning 24-25 Stats

The Black and Red

Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!

Learn More

Quarter Season Partial Plans

Check out our new plans including the Boardwalk Bundle. Save on individual ticket pricing with a Partial Plan today!

See Plans & New Benefits

Group Tickets

Enjoy a fun, action-packed game as you cheer on the Devils with your crew! Bring a group of 10+ to receive exclusive benefits and specially-priced tickets!

Learn More