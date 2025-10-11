NEW JERSEY DEVILS (0-1-0) at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (0-1-0)
The Devils continue their three-game road trip in Florida against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Coming after morning skate.
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming after morning skate.
MORNING SKATE RECAP
TAMPA, FL - Check back following the Devils morning skate around 12:30 p.m. ET.
THE SCOOP
The Devils finished last season third in the Metropolitan Division and tonight's opponent, the Tampa Bay Lightning, finished second in the Atlantic. Both teams dropped their season openers: Devils 6-3 against the Carolina Hurricanes and the Lightning who fell 5-4 in their season and home opener. Both games were on Thursday night.
Last season, Nikita Kucherov had 121 points to lead the Bolts in scoring while Brayden Point had 42 goals to pace his teammates in that category.
For the Devils, Nico Hischier had 35 goals to lead them in that category and Jesper Bratt had 88 points. In an injury-shortened campaign, Jack Hughes had 27 goals and 70 points in 62 games -- a 36-goal and 93-point pace.
In the preseason, the Devils finished third in the Metro Division with a record of 3-2-2. Tampa Bay had the best preseason record in the NHL at 6-1-0 for 12 points.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Luke Hughes and Jesper Bratt each had two-point performances in their first games of the season. Dougie Hamilton and Cody Glass each scored as well.
Lightning: Kucherov picked up where he left off last season with a pair of goals. Point also had a goal and two assists for three points while defenseman Victor Hedman had a pair of helpers.
INJURIES
Devils: Kovacevic (knee), month-to-month; Noesen (groin), day-to-day; Casey (lower body), undisclosed; McLaughlin (undisclosed), Lammikko (undisclosed).
Lightning: Girgensons (undisclosed) is on IR; Huuhtanen (undisclosed) is on IR; Paul (undisclosed) is on IR.
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
REGULAR-SEASON STATS LEADERS
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
LIGHTNING
Goals
Hamilton/Glass/Bratt, 1
Kucherov, 2
Assists
L. Hughes, 2
Four Players, 2
Points
L .Hughes/Bratt, 2
Point, 3