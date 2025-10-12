 Brown Powers Devils to First Win of Season | GAME STORY

TAMPA, FL - Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Luke Hughes combined for six points in the opening period against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and it was an opening three-goal performance that would prove crucial as the game carried on.

Backed by two goals from Connor Brown, New Jersey earned its first win of the season with a 5-3 victory against the Lightning in Tampa.

Meier opened the scoring for New Jersey by pouncing on a loose puck during a scramble in front of Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. Connor Brown added another goal, finishing off a pass from Arseny Gritsyuk, and Nico Hischier capped off the period with a successful wraparound. The Devils took a 3-0 lead over Tampa Bay after the first 20 minutes.

In the second, the Lightning worked their way back with goals from Yanni Gourde and Ryan McDonagh to make it a one-goal game heading into the third.

The Devils' power play had gone 0-for-4 leading up to the third period. Still, it was the penalty kill that provided the special teams offense for the Devils, with Jesper Bratt picking up a shorthanded goal early in the third while Jonas Siegenthaler sat in the box for a trip. The goal was Bratt’s fourth career shorthanded goal and first of the season. Brown added a second goal, the Devils' fifth against Tampa, assisted by Arseny Gritsyuk for a second time, who has earned his first two points in the NHL.

Darren Raddysh added a late Lightning goal to cut New Jersey's lead to 5-3.