POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights: Devils 5, Lightning 3
Brown Powers Devils to First Win of Season | GAME STORY
TAMPA, FL - Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Luke Hughes combined for six points in the opening period against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and it was an opening three-goal performance that would prove crucial as the game carried on.
Backed by two goals from Connor Brown, New Jersey earned its first win of the season with a 5-3 victory against the Lightning in Tampa.
Meier opened the scoring for New Jersey by pouncing on a loose puck during a scramble in front of Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. Connor Brown added another goal, finishing off a pass from Arseny Gritsyuk, and Nico Hischier capped off the period with a successful wraparound. The Devils took a 3-0 lead over Tampa Bay after the first 20 minutes.
In the second, the Lightning worked their way back with goals from Yanni Gourde and Ryan McDonagh to make it a one-goal game heading into the third.
The Devils' power play had gone 0-for-4 leading up to the third period. Still, it was the penalty kill that provided the special teams offense for the Devils, with Jesper Bratt picking up a shorthanded goal early in the third while Jonas Siegenthaler sat in the box for a trip. The goal was Bratt’s fourth career shorthanded goal and first of the season. Brown added a second goal, the Devils' fifth against Tampa, assisted by Arseny Gritsyuk for a second time, who has earned his first two points in the NHL.
Darren Raddysh added a late Lightning goal to cut New Jersey's lead to 5-3.
Here are some observations from the game:
• Luke Hughes has started his season on an offensive tear with four points, all assists, in the opening two games.
• New Jersey was playing without forward Evgenii Dadonov, who has a fracture in his hand after blocking a shot in the season opener in Carolina. Dadonov will miss the remainder of the trip, with one more stop in Columbus, and will be evaluated once the team returns to Jersey.
Without Dadonov, Zack MacEwen made his entrance into the Devils' lineup. He lined up on the fourth line with Paul Cotter and Luke Glendening, bumping up Arseny Gritsyuk to the third line with Cody Glass and Connor Brown, while Ondrej Palat assumed his spot on the top line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt.
• The Devils limited the Lightning to just two shots on goal in the first period, with the second coming only 25 seconds before the buzzer. Although Tampa Bay controlled play early, New Jersey quickly found its rhythm and dominated the rest of the period. By the end of the first, the Devils led 3-0 and held a 16-2 edge in shots.
• The power play went 0-for-4 against the Lightning.
• It was a goal of firsts: Connor Brown scored his first goal as a Devil, and Arseny Gritsyuk recorded his first NHL point with the primary assist. Brown finished an unbelievable play by Gritsyuk, who carried the puck from the defensive to the offensive zone right up to the hashmarks, uncontested, before saucering a tape-to-tape pass to Brown cutting through the slot for the finish.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils' season-opening road trip wraps up in Columbus on Monday night. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.