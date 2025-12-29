Washington Capitals to Celebrate Youth Hockey Weekend from Jan. 2-4

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals will celebrate Youth Hockey Weekend from Jan. 2-4, highlighted by Youth Hockey Night presented by GEICO on Saturday, Jan. 3, when the Capitals host the Chicago Blackhawks at Capital One Arena. The weekend’s festivities celebrate and spotlight the Capitals’ array of on- and off-ice programming designed to engage youth from across the Washington, D.C., region with hockey. The Capitals offer more than 30 ways to play hockey through on- and off-ice programming for participants age four and above, and more than 27,000 individuals have participated in a Caps Youth Hockey event since 2018.

Highlights of the Capitals’ celebration of youth hockey include:

Friday, Jan. 2 – Youth Hockey Clinics | MedStar Capitals Iceplex

The Capitals will host an ALL CAPS ALL HER (ACAH) clinic and a co-ed youth hockey clinic at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Friday, Jan. 2. Led by Caps Youth Hockey Development program instructors and ambassadors, the clinics will focus on development and competitive games. They will also feature appearances by Capitals alumni Craig Laughlin and Paul Mulvey.

The ACAH platform aims to provide access to hockey and elevate the game for women and girls in the Washington, D.C., area, while recognizing players, coaches, parents, advocates and leaders in the community. Since the platform’s launch in 2021, ACAH programs and events have engaged over 5,000 women and girls with the sport of hockey. Click here for more information on the platform.

Saturday, Jan. 3 – Open Practice | MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Youth hockey players are encouraged to attend Capitals practice on Sunday, Jan. 3 while wearing their youth hockey jerseys. Any attendee who arrives wearing their youth hockey or program jersey will receive a giveaway item.

Saturday, Jan. 3 – Youth Hockey Night presented by GEICO | Capital One Arena

The Capitals will celebrate Youth Hockey Night presented by GEICO on Saturday, Jan. 3, when the team hosts the Chicago Blackhawks at Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. All fans who purchase tickets for that night’s game here will receive a roll of Capitals stick tape.

Pre-Game Arrivals: Select youth hockey players from throughout the region will walk with Capitals players during pre-game arrivals. Each Capitals player will be paired with a local youth player, with both wearing the youth player’s team jersey.

The youth players will represent the American Special Hockey Association, Capitals Inline Hockey League (a co-ed league established to provide a unified travel league for existing inline hockey players looking to expand their opportunities to play), high schools and youth hockey clubs. These teams include: Active Play, Ashburn Xtreme, Fauquier Dragons, Fort Dupont Cannons, Frederick Gargoyles, Fredericksburg Phantoms, Landon School Bears, Madison Wildfire, Montgomery Cheetahs, Montgomery Ice Devils, Navy Youth Hockey, NOVA Fury, Piedmont Predators, Potomac Lady Patriots, Reston Raiders, Richmond Renegades, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, The St. James, Tucker Road Ducks Washington Pride and Winchester Revolution.

Warmups: Six youth hockey players from ACAH, Future Caps Learn to Play presented by World Wide Technology and the Capitals Rising Stars Academy will watch warmups on the Capitals bench.

Starting Lineups: Six players from Future Caps Learn to Play presented by World Wide Technology will take to the ice with the Capitals starting lineup in honor of Youth Hockey Day. A participant from Future Caps Learn to Play will read the team’s starting lineup with PA announcer Wes Johnson.

In-Game Elements: In-arena entertainment and social content throughout the evening will highlight Capitals Youth Hockey programming. This includes the jumbotron showing Capitals players during their youth hockey days. Additionally, two local youth referees will meet that night’s NHL referees before joining them on the ice for the national anthem. The first intermission Mites on Ice presented by BMW will be comprised of players from the Piedmont Predators 8U team, and the second intermission will feature a relay race presented by GEICOwith players from the Piedmont Predators and Montgomery Youth Hockey Association Ice Devils 14U teams.

Sunday, Jan. 4 – Youth Hockey Events | The Wharf

To conclude the weekend’s festivities, the Capitals will host a Future Caps Learn to Play class and a Capitals Rising Stars Academy family skate at The Wharf on Sunday, Jan. 4.

Future Caps Learn to Play presented by World Wide Technology: The initiative is developed in collaboration with the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA). The NHL and NHLPA have identified the need for a unified growth strategy as a priority for the sport of hockey. The Future Caps Learn to Play program aims to be the gold standard for youth hockey programs with the goal of inspiring more families to join the hockey community. Learn to Play changes the way youth hockey is offered by providing first-time participants free head-to-toe equipment, eight classes of age appropriate on-ice instruction and certified coaching in a fun and safe atmosphere. Click here for more information or to register for the program.

Rising Stars Academy (RSA): The Capitals Rising Stars Academy advances diversity, equity and inclusion in hockey by offering elite skill development and mentorship for local hockey players of color and their families. Through onice training, office conditioning and guided discussions about hockey culture, the RSA builds both physical and mental strength. Click here for more information or to register for the RSA.

Youth Hockey Development in the Washington, D.C., Region

The Capitals offer more than 30 ways to play hockey through on- and off-ice programming for participants age four and above, and more than 27,000 individuals have participated in a Caps Youth Hockey event since 2018. To date, the Capitals have refurbished or built 14 outdoor street/inline hockey rinks across Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia to further encourage participation in hockey. According to USA Hockey, overall, there's been significant growth in participation in the D.C. area since Alex Ovechkin was drafted. The total number of USA Hockey-registered players (youth and adult) in the Washington D.C. area climbed more than 186 percent from 2005-06 through 2024-25, and 70% across the region as a whole during the same time frame.

For additional information on Caps Youth Hockey programming, visit CapsYouthHockey.com.