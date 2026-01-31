Capitals Recall Bogdan Trineyev and Garin Bjorklund

The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Bogdan Trineyev and goaltender Garin Bjorklund from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. In addition, the Capitals have placed forward Connor McMichael, defenseman Matt Roy and goaltender Charlie Lindgren on Injured Reserve (IR).

Trineyev, 23, has appeared in two games with Washington this season and made his NHL debut on Dec. 13 at Winnipeg. The 6’3”, 206-pound forward has also recorded 21 points (9g, 12a) in 32 games with Hershey this season. Trineyev ranks third on the Bears in plus-minus rating (+9), tied for third in goals and fourth in points.

Trineyev registered 22 points (14g, 8a) in 62 games with Hershey last season. Trineyev ranked tied for first on the Bears in shorthanded goals (1), third in plus-minus rating (+13), fifth in shots (109) and sixth in goals. Trineyev also led Hershey with five goals and seven points in eight Calder Cup Playoff games.

During his first full AHL season in 2023-24, Trineyev recorded 16 points (9g, 7a) in 63 games with Hershey. The Voronezh, Russia native led Bears rookies in games played and ranked second among first-year players in goals, assists, points and plus-minus (+12). In addition, Trineyev’s three shorthanded goals led Hershey and ranked tied for first among AHL rookies. Trineyev appeared in all 20 games during Hershey’s run to the Calder Cup championship, registering four assists.

In 159 career AHL games with Hershey, Trineyev has recorded 59 points (32g, 27a) and a +34 plus-minus rating.

Trineyev was selected by the Capitals in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Bjorklund, 23, has a 4-5-2 record with a 3.43 goals-against average, a .879 save percentage and one shutout in 11 games played with Hershey this season. The 6’2”, 195-pound goaltender has also appeared in seven games with the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL), posting a record of 4-2-0 with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.

In 2024-25, Bjorklund posted a 21-4-3 record with a 2.02 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage and one shutout in 29 games with South Carolina. The Grande Prairie, Alberta native ranked second in the ECHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage, helping the Stingrays capture the Brabham Cup championship as the ECHL team with the best record in the regular season. Bjorklund also made two starts for Hershey, going 2-0-0 with a 1.49 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage. Bjorklund made his AHL debut on March 26, 2025, making 26 saves in a 4-1 win at Bridgeport.

Bjorklund appeared in 27 games with South Carolina in 2023-24, posting a record of 14-11-1 with a 3.33 goals-against average, a .882 save percentage and one shutout.

In 13 career AHL games with Hershey, Bjorklund has a 6-5-2 record with a 3.11 goals-against average, a .889 save percentage and one shutout. Bjorklund has a 40-17-4 record with a 2.63 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage and two shutouts in 64 career ECHL games with South Carolina.

The Capitals selected Bjorklund in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.