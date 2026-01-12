The Art of Inspiration

The following article appears in W Magazine, a lifestyle publication produced by the Washington Capitals. W features more than 200 pages of exclusive photography of Capitals players and their families, as well as content and interviews on various lifestyle topics. It is available for purchase online at *washcaps.com/WMagazine* and at the Team Stores at Capital One Arena and MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

14-year-old Eakpinya Chailom was so inspired by meeting Nic Dowd last season that she channeled her experience into art.

Last season, Eakpinya met Dowd through his player program, Dowd’s Crowd. Dowd and his wife, Paige, created Dowd's Crowd in 2018 to provide the opportunity for youth with sensory needs to be able to attend and enjoy a Caps game.

Eakpinya’s mom, Ekisara, said that when Eakpinya created the art, she was overwhelmed by her impression of and gratefulness toward Dowd for providing a memorable experience for a neurodivergent teen.

The Fairfax, Va., native used the ibis Paint X app on her iPad to draw the pieces. Her process started with an Apple Pencil to outline the overall compositions, and then color the pieces in. Eakpinya’s mom, Ekisara, said Eakpinya’s Caps art serves as a reflection of the thoughtful experience she had through the Capitals and Dowd.

Ekisara described Dowd as Eakpinya’s “role model of kindness,” a descriptor that also characterizes Eakpinya’s own goals: Eakpinya wants to make other kids feel good about themselves, no matter who they are.