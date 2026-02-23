Capitals Loan Garin Bjorklund to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned goaltender Garin Bjorklund to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. In addition, the Capitals have activated goaltender Charlie Lindgren from Injured Reserve (IR).

Bjorklund, 23, has a 4-5-3 record with a 3.47 goals-against average, a .881 save percentage and one shutout in 12 games played with Hershey this season. The 6’2”, 195-pound goaltender has also appeared in seven games with the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL), posting a record of 4-2-0 with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.

In 2024-25, Bjorklund posted a 21-4-3 record with a 2.02 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage and one shutout in 29 games with South Carolina. The Grande Prairie, Alberta native ranked second in the ECHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage, helping the Stingrays capture the Brabham Cup championship as the ECHL team with the best record in the regular season. Bjorklund also made two starts for Hershey, going 2-0-0 with a 1.49 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage. Bjorklund made his AHL debut on March 26, 2025, making 26 saves in a 4-1 win at Bridgeport.

Bjorklund appeared in 27 games with South Carolina in 2023-24, posting a record of 14-11-1 with a 3.33 goals-against average, a .882 save percentage and one shutout.

In 14 career AHL games with Hershey, Bjorklund has a 6-5-3 record with a 3.17 goals-against average, a .889 save percentage and one shutout. Bjorklund has a 40-17-4 record with a 2.63 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage and two shutouts in 64 career ECHL games with South Carolina.

The Capitals selected Bjorklund in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.