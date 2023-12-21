The following article appears in W Magazine, a lifestyle publication produced by the Washington Capitals. The magazine features more than 200 pages of exclusive photography of Capitals players and their families and content and interviews on lifestyle topics with each member of the 2023-24 roster. It is available for purchase for $20 (plus tax and plus tax and shipping for online orders) at the Team Store at Capital One Arena, at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, and online at washcaps.com/WMagazine.

ON THE GREEN WITH KUEMPER

During the offseason, Darcy Kuemper loves being outdoors and working on his short game on the golf course. Although he says his game is still a work in progress, Kuemper appreciates the benefits of the game. He shares his favorite courses, best golfer on the team and more with W.

Q: How did you first get into golf and what inspired you to do so?

A: “I actually didn't really get into the sport until I was a little bit older. Just a lot of my buddies were playing so I wanted to spend time doing what they were doing and it kind of got me out there.”

Q: What is your favorite part about the game?

A: “I love spending time outside and I love the exercise of walking. We don't get a lot of that during the season of being outdoors. So, I try to take advantage of it in the offseason and spend as much time outside as I can.”

Q: How would you evaluate your personal golf game and how has it improved over the years?

A: “It's still a work in progress. I think that's kind of the draw to the game that regardless of your level, you're always trying to beat yourself and get better every day, and I really like that challenge.”

Q: Where are some of the typical places you usually play?

A: “I golf at Avenel in town here and when I'm back home in Saskatoon I golf at Riverside Country Club. Usually like to go with friends and family. We always have friendly competition so it’s a lot of fun.”

Q: What are some of your dream golf courses you hope to play in one day?

A: “I would love to play in Augusta one day. I don't know if it'll happen but that's definitely on my bucket list. I hope I can get out there.”

Q: What time of day do you usually like to golf in the summer?

A: “Usually I'm at the gym in the morning, then head to the rink for a skate, and then an afternoon round (of golf) if I get out.”

Q: How is your short game?

A: “It's definitely improved over the years. It's still something I'm working on but it's getting better.”

Q: Who is the best golfer on the team?

A: “Mo’ [Anthony Mantha] is pretty good. He hits a pretty deep ball and it’s hard to keep up with him off the tee.”

Inside Kuemper’s Golf Bag

Tees, Balls, Clubs, Sunscreen