Hole-in-Fun: Capitals Participate in Caps Fore Charity Presented by TVAR Solutions and Dell Technologies

That comradery matched with the charitable reach made for a memorable event.

“We’re so excited to be at this great fundraiser and support the community,” said Lauren Baird, Marketing Manager at TVAR Solutions. “We’ve loved meeting some other people in the industry and Caps players. It’s awesome team building, and it’s also amazing to solidify our relationship with Dell Technologies who is co-sponsoring with us as well as bringing in some customers.”

Baird was paired up with Caps alumnus Peter Bondra at her team’s golf bay.

“He’s a competitive guy,” she said. “He named the whole team after me and I’m not a golfer, but he’s a really nice guy.”

Sam O’Daniel, TVAR Solutions President and CEO, was a few bays down from Baird and had the honor of being paired with the Capitals captain.

“We started doing sponsoring with Monumental Sports this year and it’s been great to be able to be a part of the organization as a whole and be at this event,” he said. “It’s great to bring a bunch of different people together and to have this shared experience - it’s not something you always get to do.”

“Being able to take people from our company, our partners, our customers and be able to come to an event like this to create long-lasting memories is something we are definitely looking to continue and bring more memories to people,” he added.

Ethan Bear, who was signed about a month ago by the team, appeared at his first Capitals community event.

“It’s a lot of fun, you get to meet some people who support the team and I think that’s always important,” said Bear. “We have to show love back to the people that love you and it’s been a great event, and I am glad to meet some people who are from Washington and love the Caps.”

ThunderCat Technology, who have been long-time supporters of the Caps, also participated in the event.

“It’s been great,” said Megan Battaglia, the Vice President of Marketing at ThunderCat Technology.

“We’ve been slowly building up our partnership over the years so it’s nice when we can come out here and spend some time with the players themselves and get to know the people that we’re supporting.”

Battaglia and ThunderCat Technology were paired with T.J. Oshie and his daughter, Leni who left Battaglia particularly impressed.

“Leni Oshie is leading our team right now so it’s competitive. She is beating her dad, so we are all here supporting that,” Battaglia said with a laugh.

That competitiveness was evident throughout the night. You can take the player away from the rink but not the game away from the player.

On the far-right side of the bay, Hercules Fence’s group, led by Anthony Mantha, were one of the more vocal squads.

Mantha is known to be one of the better golfers on the Caps and even brought his own golf glove from home.

“He’s wearing a glove, that says it all,” said Evan Winston, Owner and President of Hercules Fence. “He’s been great. It’s been great to see him and get to talk to him, we’re having a good time.”

“Our company was honored to be a sponsor for the tournament and it’s a thrill to be a part of it. Everything that Monumental does, they do it right and it’s a great organization and we want to give back and be a part of it all,” he added.

Asked about his predictions for his team later in the evening: “I think we’re going to do well, top-three. Hopefully we are going to win,” said Winston.

Mantha predicted that of all his Caps teammates, Nicolas Aube-Kubel could deliver the best on the Topgolf tee.

Aube-Kubel shut down that prediction pretty quickly.

“I’m not sure about that one, I might feel a bit better on a course,” he said. “I don’t think our team has a chance to win so we switched over to the Angry Birds golf game.”

Winston’s prediction came true as Team Mantha and Hercules Fence took home first place with Team Kuemper and Dex Imaging in second.

The Hercules Fence team’s prize included team-signed jerseys and the Dex Imaging team won team-signed sticks. There were also three Caps-branded golf bags awarded to two individuals with the top scores and player who hit the ball closest to the pin.

“It’s always nice to give back,” said Mantha. “That’s a common theme with everyone on this team. Everyone is very generous of their time and to help out as much as they can. An event like this also makes us move a little bit more, which I enjoy. It’s fun to swing a couple golf balls around.”

As much fun as everyone had, the main draw to the night is the cause and what the charitable funds can bring to MSE Foundation and each partner’s overall goal to give back.

MSE Foundation will use the funds raised to benefit the community, with plans of building a playground and providing monetary grants for other nonprofit organizations.

Said Durrah, Vice President of Volunteer Services at SOME (So Others Might Eat), was ecstatic to attend Caps Fore Charity with the Caps and what the future could hold for his organization.

SOME is an organization that helps the more vulnerable individuals within the community whether they are suffering from homelessness or may need some rehabilitation needs. Earlier this season, MSE Foundation and SOME teamed up to build a KABOOM! community playground at SOME Independence Place in southeast D.C.

“It means the world [to be partnered with the Caps],” said Durrah. “In order to build anything, you need outstanding partners and to know that we’re able to partner and to know that there are some kids in D.C. that are probably playing on a playground today, that is part of the partnership between Monumental Sports Foundation and SOME.”

“It shows from the top-down in [MSE], that there’s a belief that you have to be in the community and of the community if you’re going to be helping the community,” added Durrah. “So the fact that they were willing to pause everything that’s going on with the season and all the different teams and activities to be able to come together. Break bread, swing a golf club and have a great time; that shows that they understand how it’s supposed to work and it’s just a pleasure to be a part of that.”