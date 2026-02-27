Changing the Game with the Black Hockey Committee

The following article appears in W Magazine, a lifestyle publication produced by the Washington Capitals. W features more than 200 pages of exclusive photography of Capitals players and their families, as well as content and interviews on various lifestyle topics. It is available for purchase online at *washcaps.com/WMagazine* and at the Team Stores at Capital One Arena and MedStar Capitals Iceplex.
Since launching a Black Hockey Committee in 2021, the Capitals and the committee have strived to eradicate racism and grow the game through authentic engagement across a variety of efforts. Some of these initiatives include the formation of the Capitals Rising Stars Academy, establishing the Capital Impact Fund and installing a permanent Black Hockey History Display at Capital One Arena. Comprised of community and organization leaders from across the DMV, Black Hockey Committee members share their thoughts and experiences around diversity in hockey.
Duante’ Abercrombie – Head Coach, Tennessee State University, Men’s Ice Hockey