Changing the Game with the Black Hockey Committee

By Washington Capitals
The following article appears in W Magazine, a lifestyle publication produced by the Washington Capitals. W features more than 200 pages of exclusive photography of Capitals players and their families, as well as content and interviews on various lifestyle topics. It is available for purchase online at *washcaps.com/WMagazine* and at the Team Stores at Capital One Arena and MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Since launching a Black Hockey Committee in 2021, the Capitals and the committee have strived to eradicate racism and grow the game through authentic engagement across a variety of efforts. Some of these initiatives include the formation of the Capitals Rising Stars Academy, establishing the Capital Impact Fund and installing a permanent Black Hockey History Display at Capital One Arena. Comprised of community and organization leaders from across the DMV, Black Hockey Committee members share their thoughts and experiences around diversity in hockey.

Duante’ Abercrombie – Head Coach, Tennessee State University, Men’s Ice Hockey

On what being a member of the Black Hockey Committee means to him: It’s both a responsibility and a privilege. The committee represents a collective effort to make sure progress in hockey isn’t a moment, but a movement. It means standing shoulder to shoulder with others committed to shifting the culture, amplifying impact and continuing to grow the game for ALL to enjoy.

On his favorite diversity hockey initiative that he’s been a part of: The Rising Stars Academy has easily been one of my favorite initiatives. It’s more than just a camp or seminar. It’s a platform that gives young athletes exposure, education and belief. Watching them realize they can be both skilled and seen in this sport is powerful, and it reinforces why representation and opportunity have to go hand in hand.

Alexandria Briggs-Blake – President, Tucker Road Parent Hockey Organization | Level-1 Hockey Coach

On her favorite diversity hockey initiative that she’s been a part of: Partnering with the Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation to start the Tucker Road Ducks Program in 2013-14. The purpose was to start a youth ice hockey program in Southern Prince George’s County to bring more awareness, accessibility, exposure and opportunities for a diverse group of youth to play ice hockey in a safe and welcoming environment at Tucker Road Ice Rink. Our growth and success have extended beyond our county, serving as a blueprint for others to emulate. We are doing our part to enhance and expand the hockey pipeline for the future of the sport.

On what being a member of the Black Hockey Committee means to her: It is an honor to serve on the BHC. This role allows me to have a voice in our efforts to highlight the past, present and future of hockey. We work to ensure that our Black and Brown youth know they have a support system that recognizes the challenges they face and is committed to providing them with ample opportunities for growth and development. This commitment is not just a one- time effort. It is ongoing, as demonstrated by initiatives like the Rising Stars Academy. It is fantastic that Monumental Sports & Entertainment and the Capitals recognize the importance of this initiative. They set an excellent example for other leaders and governing bodies to follow, inspiring them to be more intentional in their efforts.

Tarik El-Bashir – TV Analyst | Board member, Friends of Fort Dupont

On the importance of the Black Hockey Committee: For a person of color, seeing someone who looks like you in a sport where most don’t is important. Representation matters, period.

On his favorite diversity hockey initiative that he’s been a part of: One of my favorite events each summer is the Capitals Rising Stars Academy, a program that introduces minority players and parents to high-level youth hockey. Hockey is a great game, but it can also create opportunities, like prep school and college scholarships, for example, for players who put in the work and excel. Rising Stars is an introduction to what is possible.

Neal Henderson – Founder and Coach, Fort Dupont Cannons Ice Hockey Club

On his hope for the future of hockey: I hope that it continues to grow. The more that hockey is being played in new areas, it will expose the sport to youth, and more of them will play it. Sports are a part of life, and hockey teaches you how to deal with adversity. It also broadens your perspective, has you think about how to maneuver and deal with obstacles that are in your way, and you meet new people. There are a lot of things that hockey can do for you along with other sports.

On his advice for young players entering the game: With any sport that you play, do the best that you can and love what you’re doing. If you don’t have those two things in mind when you’re ready to play or you have doubts about them, I would step back, think about it and maybe try it later. You could also try another sport and then come back to see if you really want to do it.

Bryan King – Ice Hockey Director, Friends of Fort Dupont | Assistant Coach, Washington Little Capitals

On what diversity in hockey means to him: Diversity in hockey means creating space for everyone – regardless of background, race or socioeconomic status – to feel like they belong in this game. It’s not just about seeing more faces of color on the ice; it’s about ensuring access, representation and inclusion at every level. For me, it means building bridges so the next generation of players can see someone who looks like them and believes that hockey is a place where they can thrive too.

On his hope for the future of hockey: My hope is that hockey becomes a true reflection of the communities it serves – that it stops being seen as a “niche” sport and becomes accessible to every kid who wants to play. I want to see more diversity not only on the ice but also in coaching, officiating, management and ownership. The game grows stronger when we bring different perspectives and experiences into it, and I want to be part of that change.

Devon Leary – Director of Community Outreach & Culture, Gonzaga College High School | Alexandria Roller Hockey League Team Captain

On what being a member of the Black Hockey Committee means to him: Being on the Black Hockey Committee is deeply personal – it’s a chance to give back to the city that raised me and the team that shaped my love for sports. As a lifelong D.C. sports fan, I understand how powerful hockey can be in building community and inspiring change. Serving in this role allows me to help create opportunities and representation for others who share my roots. It’s an honor to contribute to an organization that reflects both my passion and D.C. identity. 

On the importance of the Black Hockey Committee: A Black Hockey Committee is vital to bringing hope, representation and opportunity to a sport that’s ready to grow more inclusive. It celebrates Black achievements – while challenging systemic barriers – by building bridges between communities and leadership to open doors for future generations to thrive. By amplifying voices and creating space, it helps hockey reflect the vibrant diversity of those who love it. Most of all, it inspires young people to dream bigger and see themselves in every corner of the game.

Tammi Lynch – Founder, Players Against Hate

On her favorite diversity hockey initiative that she’s been a part of: The most impactful initiative that I have been a part of was the creation of Players Against Hate, which began after my son’s teammate was targeted with racial taunts. What I created as a simple symbol of allyship for a youth player – a hockey stick crossing out the word “Racism” – grew into an international message of unity and action. One moment that was incredibly powerful was when the Capitals chose to feature my design as a shoulder patch on the team’s warmup jersey for Black History Night in 2021. Seeing players wear the Players Against Hate patch on the ice was a memory that will last a lifetime. I kept snapping pictures on TV at home, wanting to capture the moment forever. It was a reminder that the small daily things we do to stand up for what is right can make a big difference. 

On what being a member of the Black Hockey Committee means to her:

Being a part of the Black Hockey Committee allows me to take meaningful action in growing the diversity in hockey. With the Caps leading the charge, I use my activist platform to advocate for representation and belonging for a diverse group of sports players and fans who aren’t traditionally welcomed in the sport.  

Corinne McIntosh-Douglas – Member, Black Girl Hockey Club (BGHC)

On her favorite diversity hockey initiative that she’s been a part of: The Amerigol LatAm Cup competition, which is held twice annually in Florida and Nevada, has helped spread the word that people of color are not newcomers to the hockey space and have been involved with it since the inception of ice hockey in Nova Scotia. We have been significant and important developers and contributors to the game’s growth. Additionally, people of color in the international community can help sustain ice hockey into the future through our expanded participation and fandom.

On what being a member of the Black Hockey Committee means to her: Participation in the Black Hockey Committee affords me and the BGHC an opportunity to amplify our voices in telling the history of our role in ice hockey. It also helps in identifying talent for the various roles and positions in the ice hockey community and in making space for more.

