Changing the Game with the Black Hockey Committee

On her favorite diversity hockey initiative that she’s been a part of: Partnering with the Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation to start the Tucker Road Ducks Program in 2013-14. The purpose was to start a youth ice hockey program in Southern Prince George’s County to bring more awareness, accessibility, exposure and opportunities for a diverse group of youth to play ice hockey in a safe and welcoming environment at Tucker Road Ice Rink. Our growth and success have extended beyond our county, serving as a blueprint for others to emulate. We are doing our part to enhance and expand the hockey pipeline for the future of the sport.

On what being a member of the Black Hockey Committee means to her: It is an honor to serve on the BHC. This role allows me to have a voice in our efforts to highlight the past, present and future of hockey. We work to ensure that our Black and Brown youth know they have a support system that recognizes the challenges they face and is committed to providing them with ample opportunities for growth and development. This commitment is not just a one- time effort. It is ongoing, as demonstrated by initiatives like the Rising Stars Academy. It is fantastic that Monumental Sports & Entertainment and the Capitals recognize the importance of this initiative. They set an excellent example for other leaders and governing bodies to follow, inspiring them to be more intentional in their efforts.

Tarik El-Bashir – TV Analyst | Board member, Friends of Fort Dupont