Celebrating Women Around the Game

As the GM of MedStar Capitals Iceplex my days are usually unique and different. As my staff will tell you my mantra is that we are planning 6 months ahead while executing our current plan. Throw in some aha moments from an NHL team and the needs from different divisions of your organization and that is what our days are like.

For example- what is unique about being the GM of an NHL practice facility that always hosts the team practices is that we are currently chasing the record with OVI in our retail stores and with the team's media and marketing events. Accommodating Capitals team practices and planning for the playoffs after the regular season and preparing for crowds to attend their practices when they are in town. We support many Capitals media events, photo shoots, community events, and fan events in this building.

We are also holding tryouts for our Spring youth hockey tournament teams, offering spring Learn to Skate to roughly 900 participants, registering our HS spring league, starting our tryouts for our Tier 2 Fall/winter Capitals Academy youth hockey teams, planning for our spring figure skating ice show, providing private training for both hockey and figure skaters, holding championships for our adult leagues as well as numerous other private events, birthday parties, senior skates and good old public skating.

And then there are the events that life throws at you like the tragic airplane crash 5342 that directly affected our figure skating community. So everyday has a routine mixed with opportunities that we love to find a way to accommodate - and pull it all off with a fantastic staff that embraces playing our part in the big puzzle to pull all of this off professionally to the best of our ability.

My favorite part of the job is really observing customers from the fans at Caps practice to SR Skaters to the little hockey players and figure skaters. It's just fun to see people in their element.