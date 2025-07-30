Caps Care Year in Review: MSE Foundation

During the 2024-25 season, the Washington Capitals, its players, and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation continued to give back to the community and grow participation in hockey throughout the region. Through fundraising and programming efforts, the Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation supported numerous organizations in an array of missions. The organization's efforts resulted in more than 2.3 million raised for charity.

This week, WashCaps.com presents highlights across the following categories:

Caps Care Community Programs and Initiatives

Theme Nights and NHL Platforms

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation

Youth Hockey Development and District of Play

Capitals Player Programs

City Engagement

Today, WashCaps.com recaps Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation:

50th Anniversary Season Grants: In October, the Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation unveiled a $500,000 donation to community nonprofits in the Washington, D.C., region in celebration of the Capitals’ 50th Anniversary. The funding was awarded in $50,000 increments to 10 community partners whose efforts in the region align with five fundamental charitable focus areas of the Capitals: Military, Growing the Game of Hockey, Hockey Fights Cancer/Health and Wellness and First Responders. Beneficiaries included Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, USA Warriors, United Heroes League, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Mid-Atlantic, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, D.C. Firefighters Burn Foundation, DC Fire and EMS Foundation, Potomac Valley Amateur Hockey Association, Capital Impact Fund and the American Special Hockey Association.