Capitals to Host Women in Hockey Night presented by GDIT on March 9

ARLINGTON, VA – The Washington Capitals will host Women in Hockey Night presented by General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) on Saturday, March 9, when the Capitals host the Chicago Blackhawks at Capital One Arena at 7 p.m.

In-game and social content will highlight women in hockey and showcase the Capitals ALL CAPS ALL HER (ACAH) platform. A ceremonial puck drop will feature participants from four of the platform’s youth and adult programs, representing four generations. Ceremonial puck dropparticipants include six-year-old Future Caps Learn to play participant Taï Taï Germain, 12-year-old ACAH Girls Learn to Play participant Laura Medsger, 27-year-old ACAH Adult Learn to Play participant Han Yu and 83-year-old Capitals Women’s Hockey League participant Linda Sinrod. Sinrod is certified by the Guiness World Records as the world’s oldest female hockey player.

The Capitals launched ACAH in December 2021 as an initiative that provides access to hockey and elevates the game for women and girls in the Washington, D.C., area. The platform recognizes and supports female players, coaches, referees, parents, advocates, students and leaders in the community. Events, programs and content throughout the year provide various levels of entry into hockey for women and girls of all ages, offer leadership, business development, and networking opportunities and highlight influential women and families in the community.

During the game, the Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation will present a check for $25,000 to the Potomac Valley Amateur Hockey Association (PVAHA) and the Reston Raiders, who organized the region’s first area-wide Girls' Try Hockey Event last September. MSE Foundation is donating this funding to PVAHA for its 2024 DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day, where girls ages four through nine are introduced to the sport of hockey at no cost.

In addition, MSE Foundation will make a donation to PVAHA from the funds raised through the Capitals 50/50 Raffle on March 9. MSE Foundation 50/50 raffles take place online and in-game during Capitals home games. One fan with the winning ticket number will win 50% of the collected amount at the game. Tickets will be on sale from noon through the end of the second intermission during the game on March 9. To participate, visit Monumental5050.com.

An ACAH crew neck sweatshirt by Line Change is now available at the Team Store at Capital One Arena.

In honor of Women in Hockey Night, the Capitals hosted a pregame ACAH Women in Sports Networking Event in February, welcoming more than 100 undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a career in the sports industry to District E at Capital One Arena.

More than 600 women and girls have participated in on- and off-ice programs within the ACAHplatform during the 2023-24 season. In addition, there has been a 46% growth in female hockey participation in the Washington, D.C., region in the past 10 years according to USA Hockey registration data.

For more information on ACAH, including how to register for related programs, visit WashCaps.com/AllCapsAllHer.