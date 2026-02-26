Capitals to Host Salute to the Military Night March 3 vs. Utah Mammoth

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals will host their 24th annual Salute to the Military Night on Tuesday, March 3, during the game against the Utah Mammoth at Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. Salute to the Military Night is an evening dedicated to honoring the men and women who have served the country in the armed forces.

A ceremonial puck drop will feature members of the Washington Capitals Warriors Hockey Team. United Airlines, a Washington Capitals Warriors community partner, is hosting the team at the game as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting and giving back to the veteran community. The Washington Capitals Warriors launched in 2024 in collaboration with the USA Warriors and Capital Beltway Warriors. Washington Capitals Warriors is entirely comprised of combat wounded or service-disabled veterans from the Washington Capitals region. The Washington Capitals Warriors represent the Washington Capitals at NHL branded and USA Hockey events to showcase the abilities of local veterans injured in service to our nation.

In February, the Washington Capitals Alumni Association and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation donated $25,000 to the USA Warriors to support funding for the Washington Capitals Warriors.

"We're very proud of our history here in the Washington, D.C., area as America's original Warrior hockey program providing standing and sled hockey to injured veterans,” said USA Warriors Ice Hockey Program, Inc president Jeff Woods. “USA Warriors has helped eligible veterans of all abilities and we have proudly represented the Washington Capitals at sled and standing tournaments for over a decade. This mission is enabled by the unwavering support of the Washington Capitals and Monumental Sports."

More than 1,000 service members will be in attendance at Tuesday’s game. The 2026 Salute to the Military Night is made possible by the support of partners including AeroVironment, Inc, Arlo Solutions, Baker Donelson, Comcast Government Service , DXC, Epoch Concepts, Google Cloud, Hidden Level, Hitachi, KPMG, Leidos, LiUNA!, Lockheed Martin, Miracle 4 Melanie, RTX, SOSi, United Association and Vet Tix. With the support of corporate sponsors the Capitals have provided thousands of complimentary tickets to military personnel and their dependents the past 23 seasons.

In-game and social media related content throughout the game will feature tributes to service members. The color guard will feature the U.S. Space Force Honor Guard. The first intermission mites on ice will be comprised of players from Navy Youth Hockey. The second intermission will feature the LiUNA Warriors Showcase, featuring members of the USA and Capital Beltway Warriors.

MSG (Ret.) Caleb Green and SGM (Ret.) Bob McDonald will perform the national anthem.

A Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation Military Night auction benefitting United Heroes League and MSE Foundation opens at noon on March 3. Auction items include autographed military-themed jerseys and autographed pucks.

Fans interested in bidding will need to download the Handbid app on their iPhone and Android devices or visit WashCaps.com/MilitaryAuction to bid or donate. The auction closes at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 13.

Proceeds from the Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation's 50/50 Raffle on March 3 will benefit Children of the Fallen Patriots Foundation. MSE Foundation 50/50 raffles take place online and in-game during Capitals home games. One fan with the winning ticket number will win 50% of the collected amount at the game. Proceeds from the other half will benefit Children of the Fallen Patriots Foundation. Tickets will be on sale from noon through the end of the second intermission during the game on March 3.To participate, visit Monumental5050.com.