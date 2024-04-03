Capitals To Host Go Green Night Presented by BioSafe and Coca-Cola Consolidated April 4 vs. PIT

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals will host Go Green Night Presented by BioSafe and Coca-Cola Consolidated on Thursday, April 4, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

During Go Green Night, Coca-Cola Consolidated and the Capitals will educate fans on how they can support a cleaner environment through green-themed activations:

All fans in attendance will receive a Capitals reusable grocery bag.

Throughout the evening, fans can bring their trash to stations located on the 100-level concourse at sections 105 and 115 and volunteers will sort it into recycling, compost and landfill bins.

After the game, Coke Consolidated volunteers will collect bottles and cans from the stands to recycle. Most of the plastic bottles will be sent to a recycling partner and then returned to the Coke Consolidated infrastructure as new bottles.

“We are excited to partner with the Washington Capitals in an effort to reduce the amount of waste that is sent to the landfill,” said Todd Marty, Senior Public Affairs and Sustainability Director, Coca-Cola Consolidated. “By providing waste sorting stations, volunteers and fans will support these efforts and learn more about waste reduction.”

A Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSE Foundation) Go Green Auction presented by BioSafe features green jerseys autographed by Capitals players. Proceeds benefit Anacostia Riverkeeper and MSE Foundation.

Preview the auction now at WashCaps.com/GoGreenAuction. The auction opens for bidding on Thursday, April 4 at noon and closes at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 11.

In addition, proceeds from MSE Foundation’s April 4 50/50 Raffle will also benefit Anacostia Riverkeeper. MSE Foundation 50/50 Raffles take place online and in-game during Capitals home games. One fan with the winning ticket number will win 50% of the collected amount at the game. Proceeds from the other half will benefit Anacostia Riverkeeper. Tickets will be on sale from noon to the end of 2nd intermission during the game on April 4. To participate, visit Monumental5050.com.