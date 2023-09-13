News Feed

Capitals To Host Standing USA Warriors Tournament presented by LiUNA Sept. 8-10 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Capitals to Hold Rookie Camp Sept. 16-19 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and McMullen Hockey Arena in Annapolis, Md.

Capitals to Host Alumni Weekend, Featuring Stars & Spirits Event, Sept. 28-30

Washington Capitals 2023-24 National TV Broadcast Schedule

Capitals Announce Programming for Caps in School Presented by KPMG

Capitals Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

Caps Name MacLellan President

Capitals Promote Brian MacLellan to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager

Capitals Loan Ludwig Persson to IPK of Finnish Mestis league

Capitals and Frederick County Public Schools to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Hockey Clinic Aug. 26 at James Wood Middle School

Capitals and U.S. Women's National Ball Hockey Team Announce Partnership

Caps Host 11th Annual Baltimore Street Hockey Tournament

Capitals Re-sign Tom Wilson

Wilson Signs Seven-Year Extension

Where Are They Now: Braden Nienaber

Registration Now Open for Inaugural DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day at 14 Local Hockey Rinks

Capitals Launch Rising Stars Academy

Capitals Name Kirk Muller and Kenny McCudden Assistant Coaches

Capitals to Host ‘Garage Sale’ Sept. 23 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Proceed benefit Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation

ARLINGTON, VA – The Washington Capitals will host a ‘Garage Sale’ featuring Capitals items and prior giveaways on Saturday, Sept. 23 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, VA. Proceeds benefit Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, the official charity of the Capitals.

Season ticket members will have early access to the sale from 10-11 a.m. The Capitals Garage Sale will then be open to the general public from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The sale features Capitals bobbleheads, T-shirts, posters, hats and additional Capitals items.

Only credit cards will be accepted as a form of payment.

The Garage Sale will take place in the midst of the Capitals 17th training camp at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. All on-ice sessions are open to the public free of charge. The Capitals will open the season at home on Oct. 13 versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.