Capitals to Host First Responders Night Presented by Google Cloud on Jan 15

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will host First Responders Night presented by Google Cloud on Jan. 15 when they host the San Jose Sharks at Capital One Arena. The evening will feature a ceremonial puck drop with DC Fire and EMS personnel, including four first responders to the Flight 5342 aviation tragedy that occurred in Washington, D.C., on January 29, 2025.

During the game, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation will present a $10,000 check to HEROES Inc. In addition, proceeds from the Capitals 50/50 Raffle on Jan. 15 will benefit the DC Fire & EMS Foundation. MSE Foundation 50/50 Raffles take place online and in-game during Capitals home games. One fan with the winning ticket number will win 50% of the collected amount at the game. Proceeds from the other half will benefit the DC Fire & EMS Foundation. Tickets will be on sale from noon to the end of 2nd intermission during the game on Jan. 15. To participate, visit Monumental5050.com.

In-game and social content will highlight the first responder community. The Capitals are proud to support the efforts of the incredible first responders in the Washington, D.C., region. In addition to hosting an annual First Responders Night, the Capitals host a First Responders Practice and frequently recognize first responders in-game. In addition, the Capitals, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation and current Capitals players and alumni have a long-standing history of further supporting the first responder community through additional programming and engagement initiatives. The Capitals goal through the community programming is to support first responders across the region while also expressing gratitude for their dedication to the public.

A special ticket offer featuring a Capitals challenge coin is available at washcaps.com. A portion of each ticket purchased through the offer will be donated to the National Fallen FirefightersFoundation.