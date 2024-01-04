Capitals Re-assign Alexander Suzdalev to Saskatoon (WHL)

Suzdalev recorded three points in 13 games with Mora IK

suzdalev loan
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-assigned forward Alexander Suzdalev from Mora IK of HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden-2) to the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League (WHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Suzdalev, 19, recorded three points (2g, 1a) in 13 games with Mora IK after being re-assigned to the team on Nov. 7. Suzdalev returns to the WHL, where he spent the 2022-23 season with the Regina Pats.

Suzdalev, the Capitals’ third-round choice, 70th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft, recorded 86 points (38g, 48a) in 66 games with Regina last season. The 6’2”, 180-pound forward led WHL rookies in goals, assists and points and ranked tied for 11th among all skaters in scoring. Suzdalev was named the WHL Rookie of the Month for the months of December and February, the only player to earn the honor twice during the 2022-23 season. Suzdalev added 10 points (7g, 3a) in seven playoff games with Regina, which ranked third on the team.

Suzdalev spent the 2021-22 season in Sweden, leading HV71’s junior team (Sweden-Jr.) in scoring with 51 points (15g, 36a) in 45 regular-season games. The Khabarovsk, Russia native, who competes with Sweden internationally, also appeared in four games with HV71’s U18 team, where he recorded eight points (3g, 5a), and skated in five games with HV71 of HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden-2). Additionally, Suzdalev won a gold medal with Team Sweden at the 2022 IIHF World U18 Championships, appearing in six games.

News Feed

Capitals Hockey School Program Surpasses 1 Million Students with Partnership between Caps, Prince George’s County Public Schools

Capitals Hockey School Program Surpasses 1 Million Students with Partnership between Caps, Prince George’s County Public Schools
Devils Double Up Caps, 6-3

Devils Double Up Caps, 6-3
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate
Capitals to Host Youth Hockey Day Presented by Delta Dental Jan. 7

Capitals to Host Youth Hockey Day Presented by Delta Dental Jan. 7
Caps Open Homestand vs. Devils

Caps Open Homestand vs. Devils
Caps Outlast Pens, 4-3

Caps Outlast Pens, 4-3
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate
Caps Open 2024 vs. Pens 

Caps Open 2024 vs. Pens 
Video Kills Late Caps Goal in SO Loss

Video Kills Late Caps Goal in SO Loss
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate
Rebuild A Bear

Rebuild A Bear
Capitals Recall Hunter Shepard

Capitals Recall Hunter Shepard
Caps Host Preds to Close Out '23

Caps Host Preds to Close Out '23
Caps Fall to Isles, 5-1

Caps Fall to Isles, 5-1
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate
Reginald Savage former NHL forward dies at 53

Savage, former NHL forward for Capitals, Nordiques, dies at 53
Caps Finish Season's Series with Isles

Caps Finish Season's Series with Isles
Capitals Sign Ethan Bear

Capitals Sign Ethan Bear