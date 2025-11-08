Capitals Loan Spencer Smallman to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Spencer Smallman to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. In addition, the Capitals have activated forward Ethen Frank from injured reserve (IR).

Smallman, 29, has recorded three points (2g, 1a) in six games with Hershey this season.

The 6’1”, 205-pound forward recorded 34 points (10g, 24a) in 62 games with Hershey during the 2024-25 season. Smallman, who was in his first season with the Bears, ranked tied for third on the team in games played, tied for fifth in assists, and eighth in points. Smallman’s 24 assists and 34 points were both single-season AHL career highs. In addition, Smallman appeared in all eight of Hershey’s playoff games, registering four points (2g, 2a). The Capitals re-signed Smallman to a two-year, two-way contract on April 1.

Prior to joining Hershey, Smallman spent two seasons with the Colorado Eagles (AHL), tallying 21 points (12g, 9a) in 53 games in 2023-24 and 26 points (13g, 13a) in 61 games in 2022-23.

During the 2021-22 season, Smallman recorded 27 points (10g, 17a) in 65 regular-season games with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) and added six points (2g, 4a) in 18 playoff games to help the Wolves win the 2022 Calder Cup.

Originally drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fifth round (138th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Smallman has recorded 132 points (50g, 82a) in 312 career AHL games with Hershey, Colorado, Chicago and the Charlotte Checkers. In addition, Smallman has registered 11 points (5g, 6a) in 34 career Calder Cup Playoff games.

Frank, 27, has recorded one assist in three games with the Capitals this season. The 5’11, 195-pound forward appeared in 24 games with Washington last season, registering seven points (4g, 3a).