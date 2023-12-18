Capitals Loan Joe Snively to Hershey

Forward has recorded 21 points (7g, 14a) in 25 games with the Bears this season

snively recall
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Joe Snively to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Snively, 27, has appeared in three games with Washington this season. In addition, the 5’9”, 180-pound forwardhas recorded 21 points (7g, 14a) in 25 games with Hershey this season. Snively ranks second on Hershey in assists, tied for third in points and tied for fifth in goals.

Snively appeared in 12 games with the Capitals in 2022-23, recording four points (2g, 2a) and a +3 plus/minus rating. In 32 regular-season games with Hershey last season, Snively registered 27 points (9g, 18a). During the Bears’ run to the Calder Cup championship, Snively led Hershey in points (15), assists (13), and power-play points (7).

The Herndon, Virginia native became the first Virginia-born player to play for the Capitals in franchise history in 2021-22. In 12 games with Washington, Snively recorded seven points (4g, 3a), including a three-point effort (2g, 1a) on Feb. 10, 2022 against the Montreal Canadiens. Snively became one of 15 rookies in franchise history to record at least seven points in his first 10 games.

Snively has recorded 11 points (5g, 6a) in 27 career NHL games with the Capitals. In 176 career AHL games with Hershey, Snively has recorded 134 points (51g, 83a).

Snively trained at MedStar Capitals Iceplex during his youth and was a participant in Washington’s Little Caps program.

