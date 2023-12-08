Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer Campaign Raises $104,625 for Charity

Proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation

2023 hfc recap 1
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, VA - The Washington Capitals’ Hockey Fights Cancer campaign raised $104,625 for the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries. Proceeds will be split between Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation.

For the past 25 years the National Hockey League® and the National Hockey League Players' Association have united players, teams, coaches, broadcasters, caregivers, doctors, nurses, patients, survivors, and fans behind the powerful Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. The initiative has raised over $32 million since its inception and been at the forefront of raising awareness and supporting those affected by cancer, touching the lives of millions.

Highlights of the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer campaign included:

MSE Foundation Fundraiser

Capitals players arrived to the Capitals Nov. 18 Hockey Fights Cancer game wearing Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys that were auctioned off to benefit the Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries. The auction also included autographed Hockey Fights Cancer pucks as well as player portraits drawn by children affiliated with the nonprofit Tracy’s Kids, which uses art therapy to help young cancer patients and their families cope with the emotional stress imposed by the disease and its treatment. The artwork was displayed on the jumbotron during the game, and the related portrait proceeds will directly benefit Tracy’s Kids.

2023 hfc recap jersey

#CapsFightCancer Starting Lineup

Six children who are currently battling cancer or who are in remission were announced as members of the team’s starting lineup ahead of the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer game on Nov. 18. The children were affiliated with Horizon Day Camp, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic.

Each participant was matched with the Capitals starting six players and introduced individually with their headshot on the jumbotron in honor of their fight against cancer. 

The #CapsFightCancer Starting Lineup participants included:

Declan Henry, 5, of Alexandria, Va., enjoys playing games and completing art projects. He was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic lymphoma in 2021 and is currently undergoing treatment. Declan also enjoys telling stories and swimming.

Ailani Myers, 7, of Severna Park, Md., is a second grader who loves dolls and stuffed animals. She is currently in remission from acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She enjoys singing, dancing and making new friends. She hopes to be a traveling pediatrician to help make children feel better when she grows up.

Danielle Hankey, 20, of Frederick, MD, is a senior at the University of South Carolina and is a life long Capitals fan. Danielle was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma in 2019 and again in 2020 but she is currently 2 years cancer free! She plans on making a difference for children diagnosed with cancer. 

Jack Prior, 7, of Chantilly, Va., was diagnosed with cancer in October 2020. He enjoys playing Nintendo and is a fan of Mario, Pokémon and Sonic. He loves riding his bike and arts and crafts, including drawing and painting.

Lucas Soto, 17, of Alexandria, Va., is a high school senior who plays travel ice hockey for The St. James and Bishop Ireton varsity hockey. Lucas was diagnosed with T-Cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2019 and is currently in remission. He enjoys spending time with his friends and family when not at the ice rink.

Harper Wotring, 5, of Oakland, Md., was diagnosed with leukemia in 2020.  Harper loves Disney Princesses and playing with her brothers. Her favorite color is pink and in her spare time she loves to run, hike and play with her family.

2023 hfc recap lineup

In-Game Integrations

Hockey Fights Cancer related content was highlighted throughout the game. Names of fans’ loved ones who have fought cancer were featured in on-ice projections. Lavender, the signature color of Hockey Fights Cancer, was also featured on all digital boards throughout the arena. There was also be a special ‘I Fight For’ moment during which fans were asked to rise and show their Hockey Fights Cancer towels featuring the names of those for whom they are fighting.

Special Ticket Offer

A special ticket offer donated $5 of each ticket sold for the Nov. 18 game to the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries.

V Foundation Donation

The Capitals also partnered with the V Foundation by rounding up the register at the Team Store at Capital One Arena to raise money for the organization.

Check Presentation

During the game Leidos presented Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation with a $40,000 check, with the funds designated for the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries.

HFC Assist

In addition, through the HFC Assist initiative, the NHL, NHLPA, Capitals and American Cancer Society invited youth hockey players and teams to join their favorite Players and NHL Teams in the fight against cancer. Youth teams and local leagues across the DMV were able to register to host their own Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night and fundraise through tools such as stick tape, helmet decals and other levels of participation.

During the 22-23 season 24 local teams participated in the initiative raising $39,885. For more info, visit capsyouthhockey.com/HFCassist.

October Saves

The October Saves Goalie Challenge saw youth hockey goalies from across Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland collectively raise nearly $206,400 in October. Their fundraising contributed to a record-breaking $675,784 raised across the entire October Saves platform. The top ten fundraisers attended the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 18 to present a check for $20,000 to the #CapsFightCancer campaign and met Capitals goaltenders Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren postgame.

2023 hfc recap saves

All Fan Giveaway

All fans in attendance received a “I Fight For” Hockey Fights Cancer jersey rally towel, where fans were able to write the name of the loved one they are fighting for on the towel.

2023 hfc recap fight for

50/50 Raffle

Proceeds from the Nov. 18 50/50 Raffle benefitted the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries. That night the 50/50 Raffle raised $23,930.

Hockey Fights Cancer Skate

Capitals players hosted a Hockey Fights Cancer skate featuring all players on Oct. 28 to kick off Hockey Fights Cancer month. Players skated with children, survivors and families from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Mid-Atlantic Region, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and Horizon Day Camp – Metro DC.

Following practice, players were greeted in the locker room by the children who are currently battling cancer or in remission. The children and families then joined players on the ice for a skating session.

During the skate, select Capitals players also participated in a Flashes of Hope photoshoot with the skate participants with whom they were paired. Flashes of Hope creates free uplifting black and white portraits to honor the unique life and memories of every child fighting cancer.

2023 hfc recap skate

Digital

Fans were encouraged to use the #CapsFightCancer hashtag on social media and visit the Hockey Fights Cancer microsite at washcaps.com/CapsFightCancer. All month long, the Capitals shared social media features on individuals who have been impacted by cancer, including sharing the personal stories of Capitals players and their loved ones.

