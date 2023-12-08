Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer Campaign Raises $104,625 for Charity

#CapsFightCancer Starting Lineup

Six children who are currently battling cancer or who are in remission were announced as members of the team’s starting lineup ahead of the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer game on Nov. 18. The children were affiliated with Horizon Day Camp, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic.

Each participant was matched with the Capitals starting six players and introduced individually with their headshot on the jumbotron in honor of their fight against cancer.

The #CapsFightCancer Starting Lineup participants included:

Declan Henry, 5, of Alexandria, Va., enjoys playing games and completing art projects. He was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic lymphoma in 2021 and is currently undergoing treatment. Declan also enjoys telling stories and swimming.

Ailani Myers, 7, of Severna Park, Md., is a second grader who loves dolls and stuffed animals. She is currently in remission from acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She enjoys singing, dancing and making new friends. She hopes to be a traveling pediatrician to help make children feel better when she grows up.

Danielle Hankey, 20, of Frederick, MD, is a senior at the University of South Carolina and is a life long Capitals fan. Danielle was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma in 2019 and again in 2020 but she is currently 2 years cancer free! She plans on making a difference for children diagnosed with cancer.

Jack Prior, 7, of Chantilly, Va., was diagnosed with cancer in October 2020. He enjoys playing Nintendo and is a fan of Mario, Pokémon and Sonic. He loves riding his bike and arts and crafts, including drawing and painting.

Lucas Soto, 17, of Alexandria, Va., is a high school senior who plays travel ice hockey for The St. James and Bishop Ireton varsity hockey. Lucas was diagnosed with T-Cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2019 and is currently in remission. He enjoys spending time with his friends and family when not at the ice rink.

Harper Wotring, 5, of Oakland, Md., was diagnosed with leukemia in 2020. Harper loves Disney Princesses and playing with her brothers. Her favorite color is pink and in her spare time she loves to run, hike and play with her family.