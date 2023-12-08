Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer Campaign Raises $104,625 for Charity

ARLINGTON, VA - The Washington Capitals’ Hockey Fights Cancer campaign raised $104,625 for the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries. Proceeds will be split between Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation.
For the past 25 years the National Hockey League® and the National Hockey League Players' Association have united players, teams, coaches, broadcasters, caregivers, doctors, nurses, patients, survivors, and fans behind the powerful Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. The initiative has raised over $32 million since its inception and been at the forefront of raising awareness and supporting those affected by cancer, touching the lives of millions.
Highlights of the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer campaign included:
MSE Foundation Fundraiser
Capitals players arrived to the Capitals Nov. 18 Hockey Fights Cancer game wearing Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys that were auctioned off to benefit the Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries. The auction also included autographed Hockey Fights Cancer pucks as well as player portraits drawn by children affiliated with the nonprofit Tracy’s Kids, which uses art therapy to help young cancer patients and their families cope with the emotional stress imposed by the disease and its treatment. The artwork was displayed on the jumbotron during the game, and the related portrait proceeds will directly benefit Tracy’s Kids.