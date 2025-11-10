Capital One Arena to Host PWHL Takeover Tour™ Game in Downtown Washington, D.C. 

The Montréal Victoire will take on the New York Sirens during the neutral-site game on January 18, 2026

By Washington Capitals
Washington, D.C. (November 10, 2025) – Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) and the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) are pleased to announce that Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. will host one of the neutral-site games in the expanded 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour™. The game will take place on Sunday, January 18, 2026 at 2 PM ET between the Montréal Victoire and New York Sirens and will mark the first-ever PWHL contest held in the District.

Tickets will be available starting with a presale on Thursday, November 13 at 2 PM ET followed by the general on-sale on Friday, November 14 at 10 AM ET. Tickets can be purchased at thepwhl.com/tickets. Broadcast details for the game will be announced at a later date.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the PWHL Takeover Tour™ to Capital One Arena and to celebrate the incredible momentum behind women’s hockey,” said Ted Leonsis, founder, chairman, managing partner and CEO of MSE. “This event is an exciting chance for fans in our region to experience world-class women’s hockey talent, and a reflection of our ongoing commitment to supporting women’s sports at every level. The energy surrounding the PWHL is undeniable, and we’re proud to play a role in helping that movement reach new audiences.”

About the PWHL Takeover Tour™

This exciting tour brings many of the top women’s hockey players in the world to cities across North America, giving fans a chance to experience the competitiveness of the PWHL’s regular season in their own communities. This season’s 16 games will be contested in 11 different locations spanning the United States and Canada.

In addition to Washington, D.C., the PWHL will visit six other new cities, including Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Halifax, Hamilton, and Winnipeg, and will return to Denver, Detroit, Edmonton and Québec City. Last season’s Tour drew over 123,000 fans with record-breaking crowds across nine games, sparking new fan engagement, and expanding the PWHL’s reach beyond its home markets.

“Season Two’s PWHL Takeover Tour™ was the first of its kind, giving fans across North America the chance to experience the excitement of a regular-season game in their home venues,” said Amy Scheer, Executive Vice President of Business Operations, PWHL. “The passion and support from fans, and the enthusiasm from cities eager to engage with our league, have fueled our ambition to grow the Tour for Season Three.”

The full PWHL Takeover Tour™ schedule includes:

DATE 
TIME (ET)
TEAMS
LOCATION
Wed., Dec. 17
6:30 p.m.
Montréal vs Toronto
Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, NS
Sun., Dec. 21
2:00 p.m.
Ottawa vs Minnesota
Allstate Arena, Chicago, IL
Sat., Dec. 27
3:00 p.m.
Minnesota vs Vancouver
Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB
Sun., Dec. 28
6:00 p.m.
Seattle vs New York
American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
Sat., Jan. 3
2:00 p.m.
Seattle vs Toronto
TD Coliseum, Hamilton, ON
Sat., Jan. 3
7:00 p.m.
Vancouver vs Boston
Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
Sun., Jan. 11
12:00 p.m.
Ottawa vs Boston
Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, NS
Sun., Jan. 11
2:00 p.m.
Vancouver vs Montréal
Videotron Centre, Québec City, QC
Sun., Jan. 18
2:00 p.m.
Montréal vs New York
Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
Sun., Jan. 25
6:00 p.m.
Vancouver vs Seattle
Ball Arena, Denver, CO
Sun., Mar. 15
4:00 p.m.
New York vs Minnesota
Ball Arena, Denver, CO
Sun., Mar. 22
7:00 p.m.
Montréal vs Ottawa
Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB
Wed., Mar. 25
8:00 p.m.
New York vs Seattle
Allstate Arena, Chicago, IL
Sat., Mar. 28
1:00 p.m.
New York vs Montréal
Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
Wed., Apr. 1
9:30 p.m.
Toronto vs Ottawa
Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB
Tue., Apr. 7
9:30 p.m.
Boston vs Vancouver
Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

MSE Raises the Game for Women’s Sports and Fan Experiences

The game builds on MSE’s decades-long work to champion women’s sports, with Ted Leonsis’ 20-year tenure as one of the earliest and longest-serving WNBA owners reflecting this longstanding commitment. 

MSE and the Capitals have a longstanding commitment to women’s hockey, having most recently launched the award-winning ALL CAPS ALL HER platform in December 2021. ALL CAPS ALL HER provides access to hockey through an array of on- and off-ice programming and elevates the game for women and girls in the Washington, D.C., area. Events, programs and content throughout the year provides various levels of entry into hockey for women and girls of all ages, offers leadership, business development and networking opportunities, and highlights influential women and families in the community. To date, ALL CAPS ALL HER has provided access to hockey and elevated the game for more than 3,500 women and girls in the Washington, D.C., region.

On a corporate level, MSE debuted a Girls Empowerment Program in 2025 that includes a groundbreaking partnership with Coach Across America’s She Changes the Game®as part of its District of Play youth sports initiative. The company also became an early investor in women’s sports platforms The IX and The Next in 2025.

The announcement comes as phase one of construction on the brand-new Capital One Arena nears completion. Fans will experience a number of newly enhanced and upgraded experiences as a result of the first phase, including new culinary offerings like Arena Bar & Eats by Chef Spike Mendelsohn; smart restroom technology and sustainable hygiene solutions; and new world-class premium spaces. Additional information about MSE’s brand-new arena is available HERE.

