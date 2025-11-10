Capital One Arena to Host PWHL Takeover Tour™ Game in Downtown Washington, D.C. 

Washington, D.C. (November 10, 2025) – Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) and the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) are pleased to announce that Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. will host one of the neutral-site games in the expanded 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour™. The game will take place on Sunday, January 18, 2026 at 2 PM ET between the Montréal Victoire and New York Sirens and will mark the first-ever PWHL contest held in the District.

Tickets will be available starting with a presale on Thursday, November 13 at 2 PM ET followed by the general on-sale on Friday, November 14 at 10 AM ET. Tickets can be purchased at thepwhl.com/tickets. Broadcast details for the game will be announced at a later date.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the PWHL Takeover Tour™ to Capital One Arena and to celebrate the incredible momentum behind women’s hockey,” said Ted Leonsis, founder, chairman, managing partner and CEO of MSE. “This event is an exciting chance for fans in our region to experience world-class women’s hockey talent, and a reflection of our ongoing commitment to supporting women’s sports at every level. The energy surrounding the PWHL is undeniable, and we’re proud to play a role in helping that movement reach new audiences.”

About the PWHL Takeover Tour™

This exciting tour brings many of the top women’s hockey players in the world to cities across North America, giving fans a chance to experience the competitiveness of the PWHL’s regular season in their own communities. This season’s 16 games will be contested in 11 different locations spanning the United States and Canada.

In addition to Washington, D.C., the PWHL will visit six other new cities, including Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Halifax, Hamilton, and Winnipeg, and will return to Denver, Detroit, Edmonton and Québec City. Last season’s Tour drew over 123,000 fans with record-breaking crowds across nine games, sparking new fan engagement, and expanding the PWHL’s reach beyond its home markets.

“Season Two’s PWHL Takeover Tour™ was the first of its kind, giving fans across North America the chance to experience the excitement of a regular-season game in their home venues,” said Amy Scheer, Executive Vice President of Business Operations, PWHL. “The passion and support from fans, and the enthusiasm from cities eager to engage with our league, have fueled our ambition to grow the Tour for Season Three.”

The full PWHL Takeover Tour™ schedule includes: