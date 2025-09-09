VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE PROSPECTS SHOWCASE ROSTER

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today the team’s roster for the 2025 Prospects Showcase, taking place from September 13-14 in Everett and Seattle, WA. The roster features 23 players (13 forwards, eight defenceman, two goaltenders).

Ahead of the Prospects Showcase, the group will practice in Abbotsford, BC on Thursday, September 11 and Friday, September 12 at 10:30am PT each day. The team will then travel to Everett, WA to take on the Seattle Kraken’s prospects on Saturday, September 13 at 6:00pm PT, before heading to Seattle for the second half of a back-to-back on Sunday, September 14 at 4:00pm PT.