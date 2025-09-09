VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE PROSPECTS SHOWCASE ROSTER

…2025 Prospects Showcase takes place September 13 and 14 in Everett and Seattle, WA

Prospects Showcase - CDC 1
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today the team’s roster for the 2025 Prospects Showcase, taking place from September 13-14 in Everett and Seattle, WA. The roster features 23 players (13 forwards, eight defenceman, two goaltenders).

Ahead of the Prospects Showcase, the group will practice in Abbotsford, BC on Thursday, September 11 and Friday, September 12 at 10:30am PT each day. The team will then travel to Everett, WA to take on the Seattle Kraken’s prospects on Saturday, September 13 at 6:00pm PT, before heading to Seattle for the second half of a back-to-back on Sunday, September 14 at 4:00pm PT.

Forwards

NUMBER

NAME

HEIGHT

WEIGHT

SHOOTS

HOMETOWN

46

Alriksson, Vilmer

6'6"

214

L

Enebyberg, SWE

79

Berard, Ben

6'0"

192

L

Duncan, BC

71

Bloom, Josh

6'2"

183

L

Oakville, ON

80

Cootes, Braeden

5'11"

183

R

Sherwood Park, AB

65

Chiarot, Gabriel

5'11"

191

R

Hamilton, ON

95

Dervin, Kieren

6'2"

183

L

Gloucester, ON

89

Kunz, Jackson

6'3"

232

L

Lincoln, NE

23

Lekkerimäki, Jonathan

5'11"

172

R

Tullinge, SWE

83

Obobaifo, Aaron

5'10"

183

L

Calgary, AB

81

Oreskovic, Jakob

6'0"

175

L

Langley, BC

68

Patterson, Riley

6'0"

194

R

Burlington, ON

62

Poisson, Nick

5'11"

190

L

Vancouver, BC

93

Walker, Cooper

6'0"

174

R

Cambridge, ON

Defence

NUMBER

NAME

HT

WT

SH

HOMETOWN

70

Alcos, Parker

6'3"

178

R

Port Moody, BC

3

Arntsen, Joe

6'3"

203

L

Saskatoon, SK

59

Kudryavtsev, Kirill

6'0"

201

L

Yaroslavl, RUS

45

Mynio, Sawyer

6'1"

172

L

Kamloops, BC

25

Pettersson, Elias

6'2"

185

L

Vasteras, SWE

15

Sandhu, Zack

6'2"

195

L

Toronto, ON

67

Velliaris, Xander

6'3"

205

L

Toronto, ON

5

Willander, Tom

6'1"

179

R

Stockholm, SWE

Goaltenders

NUMBER

NAME

HT

WT

CA

HOMETOWN

36

Koskenvuo, Aku

6'4"

173

L

Espoo, FIN

78

Medvedev, Aleksei

6'2"

178

L

St. Petersburg, RUS

