Pius Suter’s Two-Way Play and Versatility Provides Depth to Canucks’ Lineup

Pius Suter has a knack for being exactly where he needs to be, whether that’s stepping into a slapshot to ignite a comeback or locking down a key defensive assignment.

A Swiss army knife, the forward seamlessly shifts between centre and wing while contributing on both sides of the puck. It’s his hockey IQ and the good habits he’s formed over the years that help set him up for good scoring opportunities.

Suter’s adaptability has been a cornerstone of his success in Vancouver. He has been able to fit in up and down the lineup – playing over 20 minutes at five-on-five with 11 different forwards so far this season. He currently has 13 points (8-5-13) through 21 games, 12 of those points coming at even strength, and his eight goals tie him for first on the team with Conor Garland.

“Just trying to play the right way, be in the right spots, and make sure you win your battles,” Suter explained.

“Don't worry about too much other stuff. Sometimes it will bounce a bit more to your way, sometimes it will be less.”

He’s currently in the No. 2 centre role alongside wingers Conor Garland and Dakota Joshua. Playing in his second season under Head Coach Rick Tocchet and being familiar with the systems, he knows where he’s supposed to be and can play predictable hockey.

“We got a system in place, so we know where each guy's going to be, and then there’s adjustments you make as you play winger or centre,” Suter said. “Most guys I’ve known for a year already, so you know how they're thinking, or how they're playing, and you’re just trying to go based off that. In the end, it's just about moving your legs and being able to be in the right positions.”

When he finds an open space, he doesn’t need much time to get a shot off and he can deliver when his team needs him. Down 5-1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Suter came off the bench and stepped into a slapshot off a pass from Quinn Hughes. Suter found the back of the net and it spurred the Canucks’ comeback (that ultimately fell short) against the Penguins.