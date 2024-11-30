Pius Suter’s Two-Way Play and Versatility Provides Depth to Canucks’ Lineup

Friday Feature - CDC 1
By Chris Faber and Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

Pius Suter has a knack for being exactly where he needs to be, whether that’s stepping into a slapshot to ignite a comeback or locking down a key defensive assignment.

A Swiss army knife, the forward seamlessly shifts between centre and wing while contributing on both sides of the puck. It’s his hockey IQ and the good habits he’s formed over the years that help set him up for good scoring opportunities.

Suter’s adaptability has been a cornerstone of his success in Vancouver. He has been able to fit in up and down the lineup – playing over 20 minutes at five-on-five with 11 different forwards so far this season. He currently has 13 points (8-5-13) through 21 games, 12 of those points coming at even strength, and his eight goals tie him for first on the team with Conor Garland.

“Just trying to play the right way, be in the right spots, and make sure you win your battles,” Suter explained.

“Don't worry about too much other stuff. Sometimes it will bounce a bit more to your way, sometimes it will be less.”

He’s currently in the No. 2 centre role alongside wingers Conor Garland and Dakota Joshua. Playing in his second season under Head Coach Rick Tocchet and being familiar with the systems, he knows where he’s supposed to be and can play predictable hockey.

“We got a system in place, so we know where each guy's going to be, and then there’s adjustments you make as you play winger or centre,” Suter said. “Most guys I’ve known for a year already, so you know how they're thinking, or how they're playing, and you’re just trying to go based off that. In the end, it's just about moving your legs and being able to be in the right positions.”

When he finds an open space, he doesn’t need much time to get a shot off and he can deliver when his team needs him. Down 5-1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Suter came off the bench and stepped into a slapshot off a pass from Quinn Hughes. Suter found the back of the net and it spurred the Canucks’ comeback (that ultimately fell short) against the Penguins.

“Just trying to kind of find the spots that would always work before the years prior,” Suter said. “I’m not the youngest, not the oldest, but I've played for a while, so I feel like it's about doing and being the same spots. It always kind of worked for me, I know where it's going to be open.”

“Obviously, I was never the biggest, so you always had to find your spots when I was younger, too and I’ve just kept doing that. It worked a lot, so I just trying to keep going.”

He was also shrewd in picking his spot on a breakaway against Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in a tilt with the Sabres.

Suter had a career-high 36 points (15-21-36) in 82 games during the 2021-2022 campaign with the Detroit Red Wings. Last season with the Canucks was the closest Suter got to his career high, posting 29 points (14-15-29) through 67 games.

Though his offensive output is impressive in the preliminary portion of the season, his defensive game has been just as good. He has a career-low for expected goals against and is second on the Canucks for forwards in limiting shot attempts against at five-on-five with 49.69 shot attempts per 60 minutes played.

The 28-year-old is always looking for ways to contribute and provide the team with flexibility. In that regard, he also leads Canucks forwards in shorthanded ice time as he has quickly become one of Rick Tocchet’s most trusted penalty killers.

Suter’s felt the first quarter of his fifth NHL season has been “mostly okay” and acknowledges there’s always room for growth, thinking about some of his shots that should have resulted in goals.

“I had some chances that I can capitalize on, a couple passes, two-on-ones I've missed, but I should have had them - I think with those definitely I’d like to have back - and also be responsible defensively.”

As the Canucks push through the grind of the season, Suter’s consistent play and adaptability add to the team’s depth. His ability to contribute to different roles while maintaining a steady presence on both ends of the ice reflects the type of reliability teams need in the dog days of the season.

For Suter, it is about sticking to what works and continuing to fine-tune his game.

News Feed

Garland Nets Two, Canucks Slay Sabres 4-3 in Overtime

Game Notes: Canucks at Sabres

Friday Afternoon Game in Buffalo Gives Canucks a Bounce-Back Opportunity as Road Trip Continues

Two Coaches, One Vision: A Meeting of Minds Between Rick Tocchet and Curt Malawsky

Building Blue: Defenceman Elias Pettersson Finds Confidence on Penalty Kill as He Develops in AHL

Back in Action as Road Trip Continues with Wednesday Night Match Against Penguins

Game Notes: Canucks at Penguins

Lankinen Blanks Bruins, Canucks Beat Boston 2-0

Game Notes: Canucks at Bruins

Road Trip Continues with Canucks in Boston to Face Bruins on Tuesday Evening

Jake DeBrusk’s 3-point Night Lifts Canucks Over Senators 4-3

Game Notes: Canucks at Senators

Beginning a Six-Game Road Trip with All-Canadian Matchup against Senators

‘We’ve had three games together and it’s been feeling good’: Elias Pettersson Building Chemistry with New Linemates

Building Blue: Tom Willander’s Sophomore Surge at Boston University

Thatcher Demko Speaks Ahead of Canucks’ Six-Game Road Trip

Canucks Forward J.T. Miller to Take Indefinite Leave for Personal Reasons

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Rangers