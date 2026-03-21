Game Notes: Canucks vs. Blues

CANUCKS VS BLUES

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, FanDuel Sports Midwest

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Blues this season: Oct. 13 (home, 5-2 L), Oct. 20 (road, 4-3 SOW), and March 21 (home).

Vancouver is 81-101-18--9 all-time against St. Louis, including a 46-46-9-5 record at home.

The Canucks are 4-2-4 in their last 10 games against the Blues (2-1-2 in their last five).

Elias Pettersson leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against St. Louis with 24 points (6-18-24) in 19 career games.

In 37 career games against the Blues, Evander Kane has 23 points (10-13-23).

Brock Boeser has 17 points (8-9-17) in 22 career games against St. Louis.

In nine career games against the Blues, Marco Rossi has seven points (5-2-7).

Kevin Lankinen is 4-1-1 with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in six career games against St. Louis.

Nikita Tolopilo has yet to face the Blues in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

In his last seven games, Brock Boeser has nine points (3-6-9).

Marco Rossi has nine points (3-6-9) in his last four games.

LAST MEETING – OCT. 30/25: VAN 4 at STL 3 (SO)

Dylan Holloway opened the scoring for the Blues 3:23 into the opening frame…Kiefer Sherwood tied the game just past the 13-minutemark of the period…Evander Kane had the only assist…Jimmy Snuggerud made it 2-1 less than a minute into the second…Sherwood tied the game at two at 10:42 of the second…Drew O’Connor and Marcus Pettersson had the helpers…Sherwood scored his third of the contest at 7:04 of the third…Aatu Räty and O’Connor had the assists…Pius Suter evened the game with 9:12 remaining in regulation…Jake DeBrusk scored the lone goal in the shootout…Sherwood had five shots…Sherwood had four hits…Räty blocked three shots…Kevin Lankinen made 36 saves through 65 minutes and three in the shootout.

2025.26 TEAM RANKS