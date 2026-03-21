Game Notes: Canucks vs. Blues

GAME DAY - v1 - CDC -_ MAR.21
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

CANUCKS VS BLUES

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, FanDuel Sports Midwest

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

  • Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Blues this season: Oct. 13 (home, 5-2 L), Oct. 20 (road, 4-3 SOW), and March 21 (home).
  • Vancouver is 81-101-18--9 all-time against St. Louis, including a 46-46-9-5 record at home.
  • The Canucks are 4-2-4 in their last 10 games against the Blues (2-1-2 in their last five).
  • Elias Pettersson leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against St. Louis with 24 points (6-18-24) in 19 career games.
  • In 37 career games against the Blues, Evander Kane has 23 points (10-13-23).
  • Brock Boeser has 17 points (8-9-17) in 22 career games against St. Louis.
  • In nine career games against the Blues, Marco Rossi has seven points (5-2-7).
  • Kevin Lankinen is 4-1-1 with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in six career games against St. Louis.
  • Nikita Tolopilo has yet to face the Blues in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

  • In his last seven games, Brock Boeser has nine points (3-6-9).
  • Marco Rossi has nine points (3-6-9) in his last four games.

LAST MEETING – OCT. 30/25: VAN 4 at STL 3 (SO)

Dylan Holloway opened the scoring for the Blues 3:23 into the opening frame…Kiefer Sherwood tied the game just past the 13-minutemark of the period…Evander Kane had the only assist…Jimmy Snuggerud made it 2-1 less than a minute into the second…Sherwood tied the game at two at 10:42 of the second…Drew O’Connor and Marcus Pettersson had the helpers…Sherwood scored his third of the contest at 7:04 of the third…Aatu Räty and O’Connor had the assists…Pius Suter evened the game with 9:12 remaining in regulation…Jake DeBrusk scored the lone goal in the shootout…Sherwood had five shots…Sherwood had four hits…Räty blocked three shots…Kevin Lankinen made 36 saves through 65 minutes and three in the shootout.

2025.26 TEAM RANKS

 

VAN

STL

Goals For/Game

2.54 (31st)

2.60 (29th)

Goals Against/Game

3.71 (32nd)

3.24 (t-24th)

Power Play %

18.4 (22nd)

16.6 (28th)

Penalty Kill %

71.6 (32nd)

75.9 (28th)

Penalty Min./Game

8:15 (t-13th)

8:02 (11th)

*Rankings are accurate as of 12:00am PT on March 21, 2026

LAST GAME PLAYED – MAR. 19/26: VAN 2 vs TBL 6

Jake Guentzel opened the scoring with 2:23 left in the first…Darren Raddysh doubled the lead 49 seconds into the second…Yanni Gourde gave Tampa Bay a three-goal lead 3:27 later…Nikita Kucherov added another 1:15 later…Liam Öhgren got the Canucks on the board just past the 12-minute mark of the second…Brock Boeser and Marco Rossi had the assists…Linus Karlsson cut the deficit to two 7:04 into the third…Rossi had the lone assist…Anthony Cirelli got one back for the Lightning 32 seconds later…Brandon Hagel added another at 10:35 of the third…Jake DeBrusk had five shots…Aatu Räty had six hits…Marcus Pettersson blocked two shots…Kevin Lankinen made 24 saves.

LAST 5 – vs ST. LOUIS

  • Oct. 30/25: VAN 4 at STL 3 (SO)
  • Oct. 13/25: VAN 2 vs STL 5
  • Mar. 20/25: VAN 3 at STL 4 (OT)
  • Jan. 27/25: VAN 5 at STL 2
  • Dec. 10/24: VAN 3 vs STL 4 (OT)

ON THIS DATE

  • The Canucks have played 27 times on March 21 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 9-13-4-1.
    • This includes a 4-7-1-0 record at home.  
    • Vancouver is 4-1-1 in their last six games on March 21, including a 4-1 win over Montreal in 2024.

BROCKSTAR

  • With an assist on March 19/26 vs TBL, Brock Boeser reached the 250-assist milestone in his career, becoming the seventh player in Canucks history with 200+ goals and 250+ assists (Stan Smyl, Trevor Linden, Markus Naslund, Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin, and Elias Pettersson are the others).
    • Boeser also became the 10th forward from the 2015 Draft to hit the 250-assist mark, and the eighth player with at least 200 career goals and 250 career assists.
  • Recording two points (1-1-2) on Mar. 12/26 vs NSH, Brock Boeser recorded the 100th multipoint game of his career, becoming the 14th player in Canucks history to hit the century mark.

CAN’T STOP KARLY

  • Putting home his 12th goal of the season and adding an assist on Mar. 7/26 at WPG, Linus Karlsson has 10 even-strength goals and 25 even-strength points, both good for t-5th amongst NHL rookies this season (11 goals and t-7th and 27 points and t-6th respectively as of Mar. 21/26).

PETEY FOR 200

  • Scoring two goals on Mar. 17/26 vs FLA, Elias Pettersson reached the 200-goal milestone in his career. He became the fourth-fastest Canuck to reach the mark (530 games), only behind Pavel Bure (328), Tony Tanti (387) and Markus Naslund (509).
    • Pettersson also became the sixth-fastest Swedish player in NHL history to reach the 200-goal plateau, trailing only Kent Nilsson (363), Mats Sundin (458), Henrik Setterberg (487), Mats Naslund (493) and Filip Forsberg (529).
    • With his second goal, Pettersson tied Todd Bertuzzi for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play points list (163). 

“A THREE… GOOD FROM FELDKIRCH”

  • With three points (1-2-3) on Mar. 12/26 vs NSH, Marco Rossi notched his sixth career three-point game, the third-most amongst players from Austria. He only trails Thomas Vanek (47) and Michael Grabner (12).

NEVER SAY NEVER

  • Coming back to win 4-3 in a shootout on Mar. 12/26 vs NSH, the Canucks earned the franchise’s fifth-ever win when trailing by multiple goals in the final five minutes of regulation, and only the third time since the turn of the century.

TWICE AS NICE

  • Scoring two goals on Mar. 6/26 at CHI, Brock Boeser now has 35 career multi-goal efforts in his career, the fifth-most in Canucks history, trailing only Pavel Bure (53), Markus Naslund (49), Daniel Sedin (43), and Tony Tanti (42).

CHI-TOWN MAGIC

  • Defeating the Blackhawks 6-3 on Mar. 6/26 at the United Center, the Canucks have now won eight consecutive games on the road against Chicago, extending their record for their longest road win streak against a single opponent in franchise history.

DENIUS PETTERSHOTS

  • Recording two blocked shots on Mar. 4/26 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson now has 91 blocked shots this season, passing Nick Bonino (90 in 2014.15) for the most blocked shots in a single season by a Canucks forward.
  • Blocking seven shots on Feb. 25/26 vs WPG, Elias Pettersson set a new Canucks single-game record for most blocked shots in a game by a forward.

HOME COOKIN’

  • With two assists on Mar. 4/26 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson passed Pavel Bure for the eighth-most home points (regular season + playoffs) in Canucks history (262).

ARRIVEDERCI MILANO CORTINA

  • With the 2026 Winter Olympics concluding on February 22, the five members of the Canucks organization completed their first Olympic experience:
    • Kevin Lankinen captured a bronze medal with Team Finland.
    • Filip Hronek recorded five points (0-5-5) in five games with Team Czechia.
    • Elias Pettersson scored two goals and had a +2 rating in five games with Team Sweden.
    • Teddy Blueger appeared in four games for Team Latvia, registering one assist.
    • Anri Ravinskis played in all four of Team Latvia’s games, averaging 6:29 of time on ice.

IT’S TOLO TIME

  • Stopping a career-high 39 shots on Jan. 31/26 vs TOR, Nikita Tolopilo set a new record for most saves by a Belarusian goaltender in an NHL game.

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK

  • Combining for 33 saves on Jan. 29/26 vs ANA, Nikita Tolopilo (32 saves) and Kevin Lankinen (one save) posted the fourth shared shutout in franchise history.
    • This is the first shared shutout in Canucks history in which one goaltender had yet to record his first individual shutout.

FIL FOR 200

  • Filip Hronek played his 200th game as a Canuck on Jan. 29/26 vs ANA, recording one assist, the 99th assist and 114th point of his Canucks career. His 99 assists are the second-most by a Canucks defenceman through 200 games with the franchise, and his 114 points are tied for fourth-most.

THE LAST TIME…

  • The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Mar. 17/26 vs FLA
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 4/26 vs CAR
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG
  • The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Mar. 17/26 vs FLA
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Jan. 31/26 vs TOR
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 29/25 at SEA
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Mar. 19/26 vs TBL
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Mar. 12/26 vs NSH
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Mar. 19/26 vs TBL
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA
  • The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Mar. 12/26 vs NSH
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Mar. 9/26 vs OTT
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Feb. 25/26 vs WPG
  • The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 6/26 at CHI
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Jan. 12/26 at MTL
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

  • Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, 2x, Latest Mar. 6/26 at CHI
  • Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period
  • Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA
  • Most Goals Allowed, Period: 6, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, 2nd period
  • Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 5x, Latest Mar. 9/26 vs OTT
  • Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Jan. 29/26 vs ANA
  • Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 7x, Latest Mar. 17/26 vs FLA
  • Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 13x, Latest Jan. 27/26 vs SJS
  • Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 7x, Latest Jan. 29/26 vs ANA
  • Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Jan. 6/26 at BUF
  • Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI
  • Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period
  • Most Shots, OT: 4, Jan. 31/26 vs TOR
  • Fewest Shots, Game: 14, Mar. 2 vs DAL
  • Fewest Shots, Period: 1, 2x, Latest Dec. 14/25 at NJD, 3rd period
  • Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 3x, Latest Dec. 29/25 at SEA
  • Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Dec. 20/25 at BOS
  • Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Dec. 30/25 vs PHI, 2nd period
  • Most Shots Allowed, OT: 6, Dec. 20/25 at BOS
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Dec. 11/25 vs BUF, 3rd period
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM
  • Most Hits, Game: 33, Dec. 22/25 at PHI
  • Fewest Hits, Game: 3, 4x, Latest Feb. 28/26 at SEA
  • Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR
  • Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 6, 2x, Latest Mar. 19/26 vs TBL
  • Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL
  • Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM
  • Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)
  • Longest Point Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)
  • Longest Winless Streak: 11 games, Dec. 30/25 - Jan. 19/26 (0-9-2)
  • Longest Pointless Streak: 8 games, Jan. 6-19/26 (0-8-0)

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

  • Score 4+ Goals: 14-2-1
  • Score 3 Goals or Less: 7-37-7
  • Allow 4+ Goals: 2-30-2
  • Allow 3 Goals or Less: 19-9-6
  • Scoring First: 11-11-4
  • Allowing First Goal: 10-28-4
  • On 0 Days Rest: 4-3-4
  • On 1 Day Rest: 9-28-1
  • On 2 Days Rest: 7-7-2
  • On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-1
  • Score a PPG: 13-12-4
  • Give up a PPG: 11-23-5
  • 25 or More Shots on Goal: 11-24-3
  • Less than 25 shots: 10-15-5 

THREE STARS – MARCH

  • Rossi (10 pts)
  • Hronek (10 pts)
  • DeBrusk (5 pts)
  • M. Pettersson (5 pts)
  • Karlsson (5 pts)
  • Lankinen (5 pts)
  • Pettersson (5 pts)
  • Boeser (5 pts)

FEBRUARY WINNER – Tolopilo (5 pts)

JANUARY WINNER – Lankinen, DeBrusk, Tolopilo (10 pts)

DECEMBER WINNER – Demko, Öhgren (15 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)

\5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection*

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

  • Tuesday, March 24: Vancouver vs Anaheim, 7:00pm PT
  • Thursday, March 26: Vancouver vs Los Angeles, 7:00pm PT
  • Saturday, March 28: Vancouver at Calgary, 7:00pm PT
  • Monday, March 30: Vancouver at Vegas, 7:00pm PT
  • Wednesday, April 1: Vancouver at Colorado, 5:30pm PT

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