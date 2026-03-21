Game Notes: Canucks vs. Blues

LAST GAME PLAYED – MAR. 19/26: VAN 2 vs TBL 6
Jake Guentzel opened the scoring with 2:23 left in the first…Darren Raddysh doubled the lead 49 seconds into the second…Yanni Gourde gave Tampa Bay a three-goal lead 3:27 later…Nikita Kucherov added another 1:15 later…Liam Öhgren got the Canucks on the board just past the 12-minute mark of the second…Brock Boeser and Marco Rossi had the assists…Linus Karlsson cut the deficit to two 7:04 into the third…Rossi had the lone assist…Anthony Cirelli got one back for the Lightning 32 seconds later…Brandon Hagel added another at 10:35 of the third…Jake DeBrusk had five shots…Aatu Räty had six hits…Marcus Pettersson blocked two shots…Kevin Lankinen made 24 saves.
LAST 5 – vs ST. LOUIS
- Oct. 30/25: VAN 4 at STL 3 (SO)
- Oct. 13/25: VAN 2 vs STL 5
- Mar. 20/25: VAN 3 at STL 4 (OT)
- Jan. 27/25: VAN 5 at STL 2
- Dec. 10/24: VAN 3 vs STL 4 (OT)
ON THIS DATE
- The Canucks have played 27 times on March 21 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 9-13-4-1.
- This includes a 4-7-1-0 record at home.
- Vancouver is 4-1-1 in their last six games on March 21, including a 4-1 win over Montreal in 2024.
BROCKSTAR
- With an assist on March 19/26 vs TBL, Brock Boeser reached the 250-assist milestone in his career, becoming the seventh player in Canucks history with 200+ goals and 250+ assists (Stan Smyl, Trevor Linden, Markus Naslund, Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin, and Elias Pettersson are the others).
- Boeser also became the 10th forward from the 2015 Draft to hit the 250-assist mark, and the eighth player with at least 200 career goals and 250 career assists.
- Recording two points (1-1-2) on Mar. 12/26 vs NSH, Brock Boeser recorded the 100th multipoint game of his career, becoming the 14th player in Canucks history to hit the century mark.
CAN’T STOP KARLY
- Putting home his 12th goal of the season and adding an assist on Mar. 7/26 at WPG, Linus Karlsson has 10 even-strength goals and 25 even-strength points, both good for t-5th amongst NHL rookies this season (11 goals and t-7th and 27 points and t-6th respectively as of Mar. 21/26).
PETEY FOR 200
- Scoring two goals on Mar. 17/26 vs FLA, Elias Pettersson reached the 200-goal milestone in his career. He became the fourth-fastest Canuck to reach the mark (530 games), only behind Pavel Bure (328), Tony Tanti (387) and Markus Naslund (509).
- Pettersson also became the sixth-fastest Swedish player in NHL history to reach the 200-goal plateau, trailing only Kent Nilsson (363), Mats Sundin (458), Henrik Setterberg (487), Mats Naslund (493) and Filip Forsberg (529).
- With his second goal, Pettersson tied Todd Bertuzzi for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play points list (163).
“A THREE… GOOD FROM FELDKIRCH”
- With three points (1-2-3) on Mar. 12/26 vs NSH, Marco Rossi notched his sixth career three-point game, the third-most amongst players from Austria. He only trails Thomas Vanek (47) and Michael Grabner (12).
NEVER SAY NEVER
- Coming back to win 4-3 in a shootout on Mar. 12/26 vs NSH, the Canucks earned the franchise’s fifth-ever win when trailing by multiple goals in the final five minutes of regulation, and only the third time since the turn of the century.
TWICE AS NICE
- Scoring two goals on Mar. 6/26 at CHI, Brock Boeser now has 35 career multi-goal efforts in his career, the fifth-most in Canucks history, trailing only Pavel Bure (53), Markus Naslund (49), Daniel Sedin (43), and Tony Tanti (42).
CHI-TOWN MAGIC
- Defeating the Blackhawks 6-3 on Mar. 6/26 at the United Center, the Canucks have now won eight consecutive games on the road against Chicago, extending their record for their longest road win streak against a single opponent in franchise history.
DENIUS PETTERSHOTS
- Recording two blocked shots on Mar. 4/26 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson now has 91 blocked shots this season, passing Nick Bonino (90 in 2014.15) for the most blocked shots in a single season by a Canucks forward.
- Blocking seven shots on Feb. 25/26 vs WPG, Elias Pettersson set a new Canucks single-game record for most blocked shots in a game by a forward.
HOME COOKIN’
- With two assists on Mar. 4/26 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson passed Pavel Bure for the eighth-most home points (regular season + playoffs) in Canucks history (262).
ARRIVEDERCI MILANO CORTINA
- With the 2026 Winter Olympics concluding on February 22, the five members of the Canucks organization completed their first Olympic experience:
- Kevin Lankinen captured a bronze medal with Team Finland.
- Filip Hronek recorded five points (0-5-5) in five games with Team Czechia.
- Elias Pettersson scored two goals and had a +2 rating in five games with Team Sweden.
- Teddy Blueger appeared in four games for Team Latvia, registering one assist.
- Anri Ravinskis played in all four of Team Latvia’s games, averaging 6:29 of time on ice.
IT’S TOLO TIME
- Stopping a career-high 39 shots on Jan. 31/26 vs TOR, Nikita Tolopilo set a new record for most saves by a Belarusian goaltender in an NHL game.
TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK
- Combining for 33 saves on Jan. 29/26 vs ANA, Nikita Tolopilo (32 saves) and Kevin Lankinen (one save) posted the fourth shared shutout in franchise history.
- This is the first shared shutout in Canucks history in which one goaltender had yet to record his first individual shutout.
FIL FOR 200
- Filip Hronek played his 200th game as a Canuck on Jan. 29/26 vs ANA, recording one assist, the 99th assist and 114th point of his Canucks career. His 99 assists are the second-most by a Canucks defenceman through 200 games with the franchise, and his 114 points are tied for fourth-most.
THE LAST TIME…
- The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Mar. 17/26 vs FLA
- The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 4/26 vs CAR
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG
- The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Mar. 17/26 vs FLA
- The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Jan. 31/26 vs TOR
- The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 29/25 at SEA
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Mar. 19/26 vs TBL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS
- The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Mar. 12/26 vs NSH
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Mar. 19/26 vs TBL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA
- The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Mar. 12/26 vs NSH
- The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Mar. 9/26 vs OTT
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Feb. 25/26 vs WPG
- The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 6/26 at CHI
- The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Jan. 12/26 at MTL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG
2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS
- Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, 2x, Latest Mar. 6/26 at CHI
- Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period
- Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA
- Most Goals Allowed, Period: 6, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, 2nd period
- Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 5x, Latest Mar. 9/26 vs OTT
- Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Jan. 29/26 vs ANA
- Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 7x, Latest Mar. 17/26 vs FLA
- Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 13x, Latest Jan. 27/26 vs SJS
- Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 7x, Latest Jan. 29/26 vs ANA
- Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Jan. 6/26 at BUF
- Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI
- Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period
- Most Shots, OT: 4, Jan. 31/26 vs TOR
- Fewest Shots, Game: 14, Mar. 2 vs DAL
- Fewest Shots, Period: 1, 2x, Latest Dec. 14/25 at NJD, 3rd period
- Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 3x, Latest Dec. 29/25 at SEA
- Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Dec. 20/25 at BOS
- Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Dec. 30/25 vs PHI, 2nd period
- Most Shots Allowed, OT: 6, Dec. 20/25 at BOS
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Dec. 11/25 vs BUF, 3rd period
- Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM
- Most Hits, Game: 33, Dec. 22/25 at PHI
- Fewest Hits, Game: 3, 4x, Latest Feb. 28/26 at SEA
- Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR
- Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 6, 2x, Latest Mar. 19/26 vs TBL
- Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL
- Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM
- Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)
- Longest Point Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)
- Longest Winless Streak: 11 games, Dec. 30/25 - Jan. 19/26 (0-9-2)
- Longest Pointless Streak: 8 games, Jan. 6-19/26 (0-8-0)
VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…
- Score 4+ Goals: 14-2-1
- Score 3 Goals or Less: 7-37-7
- Allow 4+ Goals: 2-30-2
- Allow 3 Goals or Less: 19-9-6
- Scoring First: 11-11-4
- Allowing First Goal: 10-28-4
- On 0 Days Rest: 4-3-4
- On 1 Day Rest: 9-28-1
- On 2 Days Rest: 7-7-2
- On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-1
- Score a PPG: 13-12-4
- Give up a PPG: 11-23-5
- 25 or More Shots on Goal: 11-24-3
- Less than 25 shots: 10-15-5
THREE STARS – MARCH
- Rossi (10 pts)
- Hronek (10 pts)
- DeBrusk (5 pts)
- M. Pettersson (5 pts)
- Karlsson (5 pts)
- Lankinen (5 pts)
- Pettersson (5 pts)
- Boeser (5 pts)
FEBRUARY WINNER – Tolopilo (5 pts)
JANUARY WINNER – Lankinen, DeBrusk, Tolopilo (10 pts)
DECEMBER WINNER – Demko, Öhgren (15 pts)
NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)
OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)
\5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection*
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
- Tuesday, March 24: Vancouver vs Anaheim, 7:00pm PT
- Thursday, March 26: Vancouver vs Los Angeles, 7:00pm PT
- Saturday, March 28: Vancouver at Calgary, 7:00pm PT
- Monday, March 30: Vancouver at Vegas, 7:00pm PT
- Wednesday, April 1: Vancouver at Colorado, 5:30pm PT