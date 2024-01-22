Game Notes: Canucks vs. Blackhawks

LAST GAME PLAYED – Jan. 20/24: VAN 6 vs TOR 4

Nils Höglander opened scoring for the game at 3:06 in the first period...Sam Lafferty and Quinn Hughes assisted the goal...Hughes extended his point streak to three-games...Höglander scored another goal at 6:00 in the first period to set a career high for goals in a season...Nils Åman and Conor Garland registered the assists...Garland posted a goal at 12:58 in the first period...Teddy Blueger and Dakota Joshua recorded the assists and extended their point streaks to three-games...Garland would score another goal with a minute left in the second period, Blueger was credited with an assist on the play...J.T. Miller would score the GWG on the power play at 7:11 in the third period...Hughes and Elias Pettersson were awarded the assists...Miller and Pettersson would extend their point streaks to three-games on the play...Pettersson extended the lead with a goal on the power play at 10:42 in the third period...Miller and Hughes assisted on the goal...Six Canucks recorded multi-point games, Garland (2-1-3), Hughes (0-3-3), Miller (1-1-2), Höglander (2-0-2), Pettersson (1-1-2) and Blueger (0-2-2), while three others got on the scoresheet...Pettersson led the team in shots (4)...Miller and Joshua led the team in hits (6)...The Canucks set a season-high in hits (34)...Tyler Myers led the team in block shots (5)...Thatcher Demko faced a season-high 46 shots and set a season-high in saves (42).

LAST 5 - vs CHICAGO

Dec. 17/23: VAN 4 at CHI 3

at CHI 3 Apr. 6/23: VAN 3 vs CHI 0

vs CHI 0 Mar. 26/23: VAN 4 at CHI 2

at CHI 2 Jan. 24/23: VAN 5 vs CHI 2

vs CHI 2 Jan. 31/22: VAN 3 at CHI 1

HEY SIRI, PLAY STARBOY BY THE WEEKND

On Jan. 15/24, Elias Pettersson was named NHL’s First Star of the Week after posting nine points (5-4-9) helping lead the Canucks to a 5-game road winning streak, the third instance in the past 10 years in franchise history. During the week he recorded two 4-point games and became the first player in NHL history to record GWG’s in four straight road games whilst also matching the second longest streak of GWG’s. He was also named to the NHL’s All-Star game for the fourth time and was selected to participate in the NHL’s skills competition.

Elias Pettersson was previously named Second Star of the Week, during the NHL season opening week and Second Star of the Month during October.

SIX CANUCKS HEADED TO THE 6IX

On Jan. 13/24, the NHL announced that Elias Petersson, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller, Thatcher Demko and Rick Tocchet would be representing the Vancouver Canucks at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto. Demko received the most fan votes out of all players eligible for voting. The 2023.24 season will mark the first time Miller has been named an all-star.

The 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks are the first team in franchise history to send five players and a coach to the NHL All-Star game, the previous best being three players and a coach in the 2002.03 and 2010.11 seasons. They are also the first team in the NHL since the Colorado Avalanche in 2000.01 to have five players named as all-stars.

Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller also received the highest number of votes to participate in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition. They join Elias Pettersson who will also represent the Canucks in the competition.

THATCHER THE SNATCHER

After recording his 104th career win in his 200th career game on Jan. 18/24 vs ARI, Thatcher Demko ranks t-2nd for most wins by a goalie within their first 200 games with the Canucks franchise. He is tied with Dan Cloutier, Roberto Luongo paces the list (112). Demko (60) also ranks 4th for most career home wins by a Canucks goaltender. Richard Brodeur (82 GP), Kirk McLean (125) and Roberto Luongo (147) best the list.

Thatcher Demko saved 26 shots in a 1-0 win on Jan. 13/24 at BUF for his fourth shutout of the season and seventh of his career. Demko is now in sole possession of seventh place for most shoutouts in Canucks franchise history. He is the first goaltender to record a shutout at BUF since Roberto Luongo on Oct. 17/13. Demko also ranks 7th for most shutouts in Canucks franchise history (regular season and playoffs combined) with 8.

Demko is the first Canucks goalie with 4+ shutouts in a season since Ryan Miller (6 GP, 2014.15).

Following a 21-save performance on Jan. 6/24 at NJD, Thatcher Demko is now 5th in Canucks franchise history for career wins by a goaltender, behind Roberto Luongo, Kirk McLean, Richard Brodeur and Dan Cloutier.

On Dec. 18/23, Demko was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week. He had a record of 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals against average, a .957 save percentage and one shutout during the week.

Demko became the first goaltender to record 15 wins in the NHL this season. Demko (22 GP) is the third goaltender in Canucks franchise history to complete this feat in 22 or fewer games. Ryan Miller (18 GP, 2014.15) and Cory Schneider (22 GP, 2010.11) are the only other goalies in franchise history to complete this feat.

HÖGGING THE PUCK

After scoring two goals in the opening period on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, Nils Höglander set his career high for goals in a season with 14. His previous high was 13 set in his rookie season in 2020.21.

CALL 1-800-LIFE-LINE TODAY

The Life Line (Dakota Joshua – Teddy Blueger – Conor Garland) have put up 43 points (15-28-43) in their last 16 games. In this stretch, Dakota Joshua has 13 points (6-7-13), Teddy Blueger has 16 points (3-13-16), and Conor Garland has 14 points (6-8-14). The Canucks are 11-2-3 over this stretch.

GETTING THE LAST LAFF-ERTY

When Sam Lafferty scores a goal, the Vancouver Canucks are 9-1-0, including a 5-0-0 record on the road. Lafferty is also the eighth Canuck to record 10+ goals this season, tied for the most by any team in the NHL.

VANCITY > THE 6IX

The Canucks gave outscored the Maple Leafs 62-35 in their last 18 meetings in Vancouver.

Over their last 19 meetings against the Maple Leafs in Vancouver, the Canucks have recorded 17 wins, averaged 3.58 goals per game and 2.05 goals against per game. They have also posted a power play percentage of 22.5%, a penalty kill percentage of 87%, and have a +29 goal differential.

VENI, VIDI, PETEY

By scoring a power play goal on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, Elias Pettersson recorded his 25th goal of the season and recorded his fifth season with 25+ goals. He ranks t-5th for most seasons with 25+ goals in Canucks franchise history. Markus Naslund (8 seasons) paces the list.

After recording a power play goal on Jan. 18/24 vs ARI, Elias Pettersson recorded his 400th point (regular season and playoffs combined). He is the 6th primary centre in Canucks franchise history to reach this mark. Henrik Sedin, Thomas Gradin, Bo Horvat, Ryan Kesler, Brendan Morrison are the only others.

Through a four-game stretch lasting from Jan. 6/24 - Jan. 11/24, Elias Pettersson recorded 12 points (7-5-12). His 12 points in four games is t-3rd in Canucks franchise history for most points in a four-game span.

After scoring the GWG on Jan. 11/24 at PIT, Elias Pettersson became the first player in NHL history to record the GWG in four straight road games. He also became the third player to record four GWGs in four straight contests. The only other players to do so are Newsy Lalonde (5 straight, 1920.21) and Daniel Alfredsson (4 straight, 2006.07)

Pettersson currently ranks t-3rd for most career 4+ point performances by a Canucks player in franchise history and became the sixth player in franchise history with 10 games with 4+ points. Trevor Linden (11) and Pavel Bure (11) pace the list.

Elias Pettersson is now t-6th for career game-winning goals by a player in Canucks franchise history with 32. He is currently tied with Brendan Morrison.

With four points (2-2-4) Jan. 11/24 at PIT, Elias Pettersson holds the record for the most career games with 2+ goals and 2+ assists in franchise history (5).

By assisting on two goals on Jan. 11/24 at PIT, Pettersson (49 GP) ranks t-10th for most multi-assist games in franchise history. He is currently tied with Todd Bertuzzi.

Elias Pettersson is the first Canuck since Mikael Samuelsson in 2009.10 to have seven goals in over the span of four games.

With 27 multi-goal performances as a Canuck, Pettersson is now t-2nd in franchise history for career multi-goal games in a players first six seasons, trailing only Pavel Bure (44). He is tied with Tony Tanti (27), and Petri Skriko (27).

With two goals on Jan. 2/24 vs OTT, Elias Pettersson is now 3rd in Canucks franchise history for most career multi-goal performances recorded by a primary centre.

KNOW YOUR LIMIT PLAY WITHIN IT

The Lotto Line (Brock Boeser – Elias Petersson – J.T. Miller) have contributed 36 points (18-18-36) in their last eight games. Within this span, Elias Pettersson has 16 points (10-6-16), J.T. Miller has 13 points (5-8-13) and Brock Boeser has 7 points (3-4-7). The Canucks are 7-0-1 in this span.

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson are the fastest Canucks duo to record 60 points in a season. They reached this mark in 46 games. The previous record was 48 games in 2009.10 held by Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

After both scoring and picking up a 6-4 win on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, the Vancouver Canucks have won 10 straight games when both J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson score a goal in the same game.

After J.T. Miller eclipsed the 20-goal mark on Jan. 15/24 at CBJ, the 2023.24 Canucks are the second team in franchise history to have three 20-goal scorers (Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller) in 44 games of a season or fewer. The only other team to feature three 20-goal scorers in under 44 games was the 1992.93 Canucks (41 GP, Pavel Bure, Greg Adams, Petr Nedved).

After both recording two goals in a 4-3 win on Jan. 11/24 at PIT, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser have each scored a goal in the same game 33 times. The Canucks have a record of 31-1-1 in such games.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM

The Vancouver Canucks have the best first period goal differential in the league (+25). The franchise record is +35, set by the 2011.12 Canucks. They currently have a chance to match or set a franchise record.

DEFEATING THE BEASTS OF THE EAST

The Canucks ended their Eastern Conference road trip with a record of 5-1-1 including a five-game road winning streak during the trip. The Canucks are 9-1-1 in their last eleven games against Eastern Conference opponents.

ROAD DOGS

After winning on Jan. 9/24 at NYI, the Canucks swept the New York metropolitan-area teams on the road for the first time in franchise history. They also extend their win-streak in the area to 4 games (6-5 win, Feb. 9/23 at NYI included).

Elias Pettersson (14-19-33) currently ranks t-2nd for most points by a player on the road. Nikita Kucherov (11-26-37) paces the list.

QUINNSANITY

After picking up three assists on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, Quinn Hughes now has 19 such performances in his career, ranking second in Canucks franchise history. Henrik Sedin Paces the list (36 GP).

By assisting on three goals on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, Quinn Hughes became the sixth defenceman in NHL history to record seven three-assist games in a season. The only other defencemen to do so are Paul Coffey (6x), Bobby Orr (5x), Ray Bourque (3x), Paul Housley and Roman Josi. Hughes also became the second Canuck to complete this feat (amongst all skaters). Henrik Sedin (2009.10) is the only other player in franchise history to complete this feat.

After registering a multi-point game on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, Quinn Hughes recorded his 70th career multi-point game, he ranks first for most such games by a Canucks defenceman.

Quinn Hughes (25 GP) currently ranks 8th all-time among defencemen for most 3+ point games within their first six seasons. Paul Coffey (77 GP) paces the list.

With an assist on Jan. 18/24 vs ARI, Quinn Hughes has 42 assists in 45 games this season, he ranks t-2nd for most assists within a players first 45 games in a season in franchise history. Henrik Sedin in 2010.11 paces the list with 46 assists in 45 games.

After recording an assist on Jan. 15/24 at CBJ, Quinn Hughes (270, now 274) is now in sole possession of third place for most career assists by a defenceman (regular season and playoffs combined). Dennis Kearns (292) and Alexander Edler (340) pace the list.

With a goal and a +2 rating on Jan. 9/24 at NYI, Quinn Hughes is one of four defencemen in NHL history to attain 50+ points and a +30 or higher rating through their first 41 games of a season. He joins Paul Coffey, Denis Potvin and Bobby Orr.

Recording his 40th assist of the season on Jan. 8/24 at NYR, Quinn Hughes became the fifth defenceman in NHL history to record 10+ goals and 40+ assists through their team’s first 40 games of a season.

Picking up an assist on Jan. 8/24 at NYR, Quinn Hughes became the ninth defenceman in NHL history to post 50+ points through their first 40 games of a season.

Quinn Hughes is the first defenseman in Canucks franchise history to reach 40 points in less than 40 games. He is also the 5th defenseman in the NHL with 40+ points in his first 33 games of a season in the past 25 years.

HRONEK’S ON A HEATER

With a goal on Jan. 9/24, Filip Hronek has been on the ice for an NHL-leading 63 5-on-5 goals for the Canucks. The next closest non-teammate has been on the ice for 54 goals for at 5-on-5 (Nathan MacKinnon).

Recording 2 assists in a win on Jan. 8/24 at NYR, Hronek ranks 5th in Canucks’ franchise history for fewest games to record 30 assists since being acquired by the team via trade at 44. The list is led by Paul Reinhart (33), Mike Walton (40), Russ Courtnall (42) and Cliff Ronning (43).

MILLER THE MAGNIFICENT

J.T. Miller became the tied the record for the fourth fastest player in Canucks franchise history to record 60 points in a season. Miller reached the 60-point mark in just 44 games, tying Henrik Sedin (2009.10). Pavel Bure bests the list after reaching 60 points in 41 games in the 1992.93 season.

After registering a goal and an assist on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, J.T. Miller (61 GP) ranks 9th for most such efforts in franchise history. Daniel Sedin paces the list (145 GP)

By recording a three-point period on Jan. 11/24 at PIT, this marks the seventh time J.T. Miller has completed this feat and is currently tied with Markus Naslund for the third most such performances in franchise history. Trevor Linden and Pavel Bure (both with 8) are tied for the most.

Recording three points (2-1-3) on Jan. 6 at NJD, J.T. Miller has 53 points through 39 games. His 53 points are the third-most prior to the team’s 40th game of the season in franchise history, trailing Pavel Bure (58 in 1992.93) and Alexander Mogilny (54, 1995.96).

With 2 points (1-1-2) on Jan. 2/24 vs OTT, J.T. Miller reached 50 points in 37 games. He is the 4th fastest player in franchise history to hit the mark, behind Pavel Bure, Alexander Mogilny, and Daniel Sedin.

After recording two assists on Dec. 17/23 at CHI, Miller (11 GP) owns the record for most multi-assist efforts in the first 32 games of a season in franchise history. He passed Henrik Sedin who had 10 games in the first 32 games of the 2009.10 season.

After registering two assists on Dec. 12/23 vs TBL, J.T. Miller (42, 15-27-42) owns the Canucks franchise record for most points prior to the 30th game of the season. Tony Tanti held the previous record with 41 points in 1983.84.

TRIPLE THREAT

With Elias Pettersson (52) and Quinn Hughes (50) joining J.T. Miller (54) at the 50-point mark on Jan. 8/24 at NYR, they became the third trio of teammates in the past 30 years to feature three different 50-point scorers through 40 games in a season (2007.08 Ottawa Senators, 1995.96 Pittsburgh Penguins).

J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson are the third teammate trio since 1997 to each record 40 points in their team’s first 33 games of a season. The other trios include Mikko Rantanen, Nathan Mackinnon, and Gabriel Landeskog in 2018.19 and Daniel Alfredsson, Daniel Heatley, and Jason Spezza in 2005.06 and 2007.08.

Miller, Hughes and Pettersson are the second teammate trio in Canucks franchise history to each record 40 points in their first 33 games of a season. Tony Tanti, Patrik Sundstrom and Darcy Rota are the only other Canucks trio to complete this feat.

SETTING RECORDS

By a 2-1 win over the Coyotes on Jan. 18/24, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks own the franchise record for fewest games needed to reach 30 wins in a season. Vancouver reached this mark in 45 games. The previous record was held by both the 2010.11 and 2011.12 Canucks, both teams recorded 30 wins in 49 games.

The Vancouver Canucks were the first team in the NHL to record 30 wins this season. This marked the second time in franchise history the Canucks have been the first team to 30 wins (outright or tied). The other instance happened in the 2003.04 season.

After defeating the Sabres on Jan. 13/24, the Canucks went on a five-game road winning streak from Jan. 6/24 - Jan. 13/24, marking the third such run over the past 10 years in Canucks franchise history. The 2022.23 and 2014.14 seasons marked the other two instances.

On Jan. 2/24 vs OTT, the Canucks scored five goals in the opening period for the 12th time in franchise history and the fourth time since then turn of the century.

Leading the NHL standings with 49 points on Dec. 25/23, the Canucks became the first Canadian team to lead the league at the time of the Holiday Break since the Ottawa Senators in 2005.

With a record of 23-9-3 through Dec. 23/23, the Canucks have recorded the most wins in franchise history through the team’s first 35 games of a season.

After their win on Dec. 14/23 vs FLA, the Vancouver Canucks (30 GP) set a franchise record for fewest games needed to reach 20 wins in a season. The previous record was set in 2005.06 in 31 games.

2023.24 CANUCKS MILESTONES

Teddy Blueger appeared in his 300th career NHL game, Jan. 20 vs TOR

Thatcher Demko appeared in his 200th career NHL game, Jan. 18 vs ARI

Thatcher Demko recorded his 100th career win, Jan. 6 at NJD

Nikita Zadorov appeared in his 600th NHL game, Dec. 28 vs PHI

Rick Tocchet coached his 500th career NHL game, Dec. 5 vs NJD

Teddy Blueger recorded his 100th career point, Nov. 24 at SEA

Conor Garland recorded his 200th career point, Nov. 24 at SEA

Andrei Kuzmenko appeared in his 100th NHL game, Nov. 22 at COL

Quinn Hughes appeared in his 300th NHL game, Nov. 16 at CGY

Linus Karlsson appeared in his first NHL game, Nov. 16 at CGY

Ilya Mikheyev appeared in his 200th NHL game, Nov. 6 vs EDM

Elias Pettersson recorded his 200th career assist, Nov. 2 at SJS

Anthony Beauvillier appeared in his 500th NHL game, Nov. 2 at SJS

Brock Boeser appeared in his 400th NHL game, Oct. 14 at EDM

Rick Tocchet recorded his 200th career win, Oct. 14 at EDM

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 21

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 19

Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 16

Mark Friedman assigned to Abbotsford on a Conditioning Loan, Jan. 16

Carson Soucy activated off LTIR, Jan. 6

Phillip Di Giuseppe placed on LTIR, Jan. 6

Josh Bloom reassigned to Saginaw, Jan. 5

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 3

Nick Cicek and a sixth-round pick (2024) acquired from San Jose in exchange for Jack Studnicka, Dec. 15.

Pius Suter activated off IR, Dec 14

Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec 9

Matt Irwin reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 2

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Jan. 20/24 vs TOR

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Jan. 4/24 at STL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Jan. 15/24 at CBJ

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Jan. 20/24 vs TOR

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 17/22 at WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Jan. 15/24 at CBJ

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Dec. 16/23 at MIN

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Dec. 28/23 vs PHI

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 28/23 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Jan. 18/24 vs ARI

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Dec. 28/23 vs PHI

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Nov. 28/23 vs ANA

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Jan. 4/24 at STL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 10, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Jan. 2/24 vs. OTT, 1st period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 6, Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, Dec. 5/23 vs NJD, 1st period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 17 at PHI

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 5x, Latest Jan. 13/24 at BUF

Most PPG Scored, Game: 4, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Nov. 24/23 at SEA

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Jan. 20/24 vs TOR

Most Shots, Game: 43, Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

Most Shots, Period: 19, Oct. 27/23 vs STL, 1st period

Most Shots, OT: 6, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

Fewest Shots, Game: 16, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/23 at OTT

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, Dec. 14/23 vs FLA, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 1, 2x, Latest Jan. 15/23 at CBJ

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 46, Jan. 20/24 vs TOR

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 25, Jan. 15/24 at CBJ, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 4, Jan. 15/23 at CBJ

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 24/23 at NSH

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Nov. 24/23 at SEA, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Dec. 16/23 at MIN

Most Hits, Game: 34, Jan. 20/24 vs TOR

Fewest Hits, Game: 7, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 2, Oct. 27/23 vs STL

Largest Margin of Victory: 9 goals, Nov. 2/23 at SJS (10-1 W)

Largest Margin of Defeat: 3 goals, 5x, Latest Dec. 28/23 vs PHI

Longest Win Streak: 5 games, 2x, Latest Jan. 6/24 – Jan. 13/24

Longest Point Streak: 9 games, 2x, Latest Dec. 7/23 – Dec. 23/23

Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/23 - Nov. 18/23

Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/23 - Nov. 18/23

VANCOUVER 2023.24 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 24-1-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 7-10-4

Allow 4+ Goals: 3-9-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 28-2-2

Scoring First: 25-5-2

Allowing First Goal: 6-6-2

On 0 Days Rest: 3-2-1

On 1 Day Rest: 17-6-3

On 2 Days Rest: 9-2-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 2-1-0

Score a PPG: 17-4-2

Give up a PPG: 13-6-2

25 or More Shots on Goal: 21-8-3

Less than 25 shots: 10-3-1

THREE STARS - JANUARY

Pettersson – 25 pts

Demko – 15 pts

Höglander – 10 pts

Garland – 5 pts

Joshua – 5 pts

Lafferty – 5 pts

Boeser – 5 pts

Miller – 5 pts

Suter – 5 pts

Hronek – 5 pts

DECEMBER WINNER – DeSmith (15 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes, Demko (30 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (15 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection