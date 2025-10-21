Game Notes: Canucks at Penguins

CANUCKS AT PENGUINS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, SportsNet Pittsburgh

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Penguins this season: Oct. 21 (road) and Jan. 25 (home).

Vancouver is 47-67-11-5 all-time against Pittsburgh, including a 16-40-7-1 record on the road.

The Canucks are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games against the Penguins (2-2-1 in their last five).

Evander Kane leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Pittsburgh with 30 points (10-20-30) in 32 career games.

In 13 career games against the Penguins, Brock Boeser has 16 points (11-5-16).

Jake DeBrusk has 14 points (7-7-14) in 22 career games against Pittsburgh.

In 11 career games against the Penguins, Elias Pettersson has 13 points (6-7-13).

Thatcher Demko is 1-3-1 with a 4.21 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage five career games against Pittsburgh.

Kevin Lankinen has appeared in two career games against the Penguins, holding a record of 1-0-0 with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.

QUICK NUMBERS

Conor Garland has five points (1-4-5) on his current three-game point streak.

Tyler Myers is coming off his first multi-point game of the season on Oct. 19/25 at WSH (1-1-2).

Elias Pettersson is riding a personal five-game point streak against Pittsburgh, scoring nine points (4-5-9) in that span.

During the last meeting between these two teams on Nov. 27/24, Quinn Hughes had three points (1-2-3).

LAST MEETING – NOV. 27/24: VAN 4 at PIT 5

Blake Lizotte opened the scoring at 3:59 of the first…Aat Räty tied the game just before the nine-minute mark of the first…Max Sasson had the lone assist…Rickard Rakell, Kevin Hayes, and Bryan Rust added goals for Pittsburgh to make it 5-1…Pius Suter got one back for Vancouver with 6:20 left in the second…Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek had the assists…Hughes scored his fifth of the season 40 seconds into the third to cut the lead to two…Elias Pettersson had the only helper…Pettersson scored to bring the Canucks within one with under two-minutes remaining…Conor Garland and Hughes were credited with the assists…Teddy Blueger had four shots…Dakota Joshua, Räty, Kiefer Sherwood, and Carson Soucy each had four hits…Blueger and Tyler Myers each blocked two shots… Artūrs Šilovs made 18 saves.

2025.26 TEAM RANKS