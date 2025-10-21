Game Notes: Canucks at Penguins

GAME DAY - v1 - CDC -_OCT21vsPIT
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

CANUCKS AT PENGUINS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, SportsNet Pittsburgh

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

  • Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Penguins this season: Oct. 21 (road) and Jan. 25 (home).
  • Vancouver is 47-67-11-5 all-time against Pittsburgh, including a 16-40-7-1 record on the road.
  • The Canucks are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games against the Penguins (2-2-1 in their last five).
  • Evander Kane leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Pittsburgh with 30 points (10-20-30) in 32 career games.
  • In 13 career games against the Penguins, Brock Boeser has 16 points (11-5-16).
  • Jake DeBrusk has 14 points (7-7-14) in 22 career games against Pittsburgh.
  • In 11 career games against the Penguins, Elias Pettersson has 13 points (6-7-13).
  • Thatcher Demko is 1-3-1 with a 4.21 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage five career games against Pittsburgh.
  • Kevin Lankinen has appeared in two career games against the Penguins, holding a record of 1-0-0 with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.

QUICK NUMBERS

  • Conor Garland has five points (1-4-5) on his current three-game point streak.
  • Tyler Myers is coming off his first multi-point game of the season on Oct. 19/25 at WSH (1-1-2).
  • Elias Pettersson is riding a personal five-game point streak against Pittsburgh, scoring nine points (4-5-9) in that span.
  • During the last meeting between these two teams on Nov. 27/24, Quinn Hughes had three points (1-2-3).

LAST MEETING NOV. 27/24: VAN 4 at PIT 5

Blake Lizotte opened the scoring at 3:59 of the first…Aat Räty tied the game just before the nine-minute mark of the first…Max Sasson had the lone assist…Rickard Rakell, Kevin Hayes, and Bryan Rust added goals for Pittsburgh to make it 5-1…Pius Suter got one back for Vancouver with 6:20 left in the second…Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek had the assists…Hughes scored his fifth of the season 40 seconds into the third to cut the lead to two…Elias Pettersson had the only helper…Pettersson scored to bring the Canucks within one with under two-minutes remaining…Conor Garland and Hughes were credited with the assists…Teddy Blueger had four shots…Dakota Joshua, Räty, Kiefer Sherwood, and Carson Soucy each had four hits…Blueger and Tyler Myers each blocked two shots… Artūrs Šilovs made 18 saves.

2025.26 TEAM RANKS

 

VAN

PIT

Goals For/Game

3.17 (t-12th)

3.00 (t-15th)

Goals Against/Game

2.83 (t-13th)

2.50 (9th)

Power Play %

20.0 (15th)

21.4 (14th)

Penalty Kill %

78.3 (18th)

79.0 (17th)

Penalty Min./Game

9:30 (20th)

6:40 (t-6th)

*Rankings are accurate as of 12:00am PT on October 21, 2025

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 19/25: VAN 4 at WSH 3

Elias Pettersson opened the scoring 59 seconds into the opening frame…Conor Garland had the lone assist…Tyler Myers doubled the lead with just under three minutes remaining in the period…Kiefer Sherwood gave Vancouver a three goal lead with 2:08 left in the first…Garland and Quinn Hughes had the helpers…Teddy Blueger scored his first of the season at 4:54 of the second…Evander Kane and Myers had the assists…Ryan Leonard got Washington on the board with 6:18 left in the second…Jakob Chychrun made it a two-goal game just past the nine minute mark of the third…John Carlson brought Washington within one at 17:46…Garland had four shots…Sherwood had four hits…Marcus Pettersson blocked five shots…Thatcher Demko made 28 saves.

LAST 5 – vs PITTSBURGH

  • Nov. 27/24: VAN 4 at PIT 5
  • Oct. 26/24: VAN 4 vs PIT 3
  • Feb. 27/24: VAN 3 vs PIT 4 (OT)
  • Jan. 11/24: VAN 4 at PIT 3 (OT)
  • Jan. 10/23: VAN 4 at PIT 5

MOVIN’ ON UP

  • With an assist on Kiefer Sherwood’s power play goal on Oct. 19/25 at WSH, Quinn Hughes became the fourth defenceamn in Canucks history to record a point in each of the team’s first four road games of a season, joining Jason Garrison (2013.14), Jeff Brown (1995.96), and Dennis Kearns (1977.78).
  • Recording an assist on Oct. 19/25 at WSH, Quinn Hughes passed Thomas Gradin (354) for sixth on the Canucks all-time assist list.
  • With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s power play goal on Oct. 17/25 at CHI, Quinn Hughes recorded his 181st career power play point, tying Stan Smyl for the sixth-most in franchise history.

CENTURY MARK

  • Scoring his first goal of the season on Oct. 19/25 at WSH, Tyler Myers registered the 100th goal of his career. He becomes the seventh defenceman from the 2008 NHL draft to hit the mark, following Erik Karlsson, Roman Josi, Drew Doughty, John Carlson, Alex Pietrangelo, and Jared Spurgeon.
  • Scoring Vancouver’s first goal on Oct. 13/25 vs STL, Kiefer Sherwood hit the 100-point mark for his career. His is one of only three players in NHL history from Columbus, alongside Jack Roslovic and Cole Sillinger, with all three having at least 100 career points.

WIN-DY CITY

  • Defeating the Blackhawks via shootout on Oct. 17/25, the Canucks have now won 11 consecutive games against Chicago, tied for the longest win streak against a single opponent in franchise history (San Jose, Jan. 18/20 to Nov. 20/24 and Toronto, Jan. 10/06 to Nov. 2/13).

FIL THE THRILL

  • With two assists on Oct. 16/25 at DAL, Filip Hronek reached the 200-assist mark for his career. He becomes the 10th Czech defenceman in NHL history to reach the 200-assist mark.

BROCKSTAR

  • Scoring his first power play goal of the season on Oct. 16/25 at DAL, Brock Boeser became the fourth Canucks player in the last 10 years to score in each of the team’s first two road games of the season, joining Bo Horvat, Thomas Vanek, and Henrik Sedin.
  • Getting on the board on Oct. 11/25 at EDM, Brock Boeser has goals in back-to-back games to open a season for the first time in his career.
  • With his goal on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Brock Boeser passed Markus Naslund for the most goals in season-opening games in franchise history (9).
  • Scoring the team’s fifth goal on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Brock Boeser passed Don Lever for the 10th most even-strength goals in franchise history (131).

TOP TIER

  • With an assist on Brock Boeser’s goal on Oct. 11/25 at EDM, Quinn Hughes recorded career point number 410, passing Alex Edler for the most in franchise history by a defenceman.
    • Hughes reached the mark in 435 games, while Elder skated in 925 games to set the original mark.

DEMMER TIME

  • Recording the win on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Thatcher Demko passed Richard Brodeur for the third-most wins by a goaltender in franchise history.
  • Fresh off signing a three-year contract extension on July 1/25, Thatcher Demko enters the 2025.26 season one win away from passing Richard Brodeur for third on the Canucks all-time win list.

FOOTE IN THE DOOR

  • Recording his first win in his Head Coaching debut on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Adam Foote became the 14th coach in franchise history to win in his debut with the team.

HIGHWAY 1: ACTIVATED

  • With the naming of the team’s opening night roster on Oct. 6/25, five players who were a part of the Abbotsford Canucks Calder Cup Championship team last season will start the season in Vancouver.
    • With the recall of Victor Mancini on Oct. 7/25, Vancouver’s roster now features six players who were a part of Abbotsford’s Championship team.
    • Max Sasson was recalled on Oct. 15/25, bringing the total to seven players.
    • Nils Åman was recalled on Oct. 20/25, bringing the total to eight players.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

  • Tom Willander recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 20
  • Nils Åman recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 20
  • Jimmy Schuldt reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 20
  • Nils Höglander played on Long-Term Injured Reserve retroactive to Oct. 7, Oct. 20
  • Joseph LaBate recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 20
  • Jimmy Schuldt recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 20
  • Victor Mancini reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 20
  • Filip Chytil placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Oct. 19, Oct. 20
  • Jonathan Lekkerimäki placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Oct. 19, Oct. 20
  • Pierre-Olivier Joseph activated from Injured Reserve, Oct. 16
  • Derek Forbort placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Oct. 11, Oct. 15
  • Max Sasson recalled from Abbotsford (AHL), Oct. 15
  • Braeden Cootes assigned to Seattle (WHL), Oct. 14
  • Pierre-Olivier Joseph placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Sept. 30, Oct. 7
  • Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 7
  • Jett Woo placed on injured non-roster list, Oct. 6
  • Guillaume Brisebois placed on injured non-roster list, Oct. 6
  • Victor Mancini assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Tom Willander assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Max Sasson assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4
  • Nils Höglander placed on injured reserve, Oct. 4
  • Nils Åman assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4

THE LAST TIME…

  • The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 19/25 at WSH
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Apr. 16/25 vs VGK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
  • The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Oct. 19/25 at WSH
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Jan. 21/25 vs BUF
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Oct. 17/25 at CHI
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Oct. 13/25 vs STL
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Oct. 13/25 vs STL
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 20/25 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Oct. 11/25 at EDM
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 20/25 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Oct. 17/25 at CHI
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 16/25 vs VGK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

  • Most Goals Scored, Game: 5, 2x, Latest Oct. 16/25 at DAL
  • Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Oct. 16/25 at DAL, 2nd period
  • Most Goals Allowed, Game: 5, Oct. 13/25 vs STL
  • Most Goals Allowed, Period: 3, Oct. 13/25 vs STL, 2nd period
  • Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
  • Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, Oct. 16/25 at DAL
  • Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, Oct. 16/25 at DAL
  • Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, Oct. 13/25 vs STL
  • Most SHG Allowed, Game: n/a
  • Most Shots, Game: 32, Oct. 17/25 at CHI
  • Most Shots, Period: 13, Oct. 17/25 at CHI, 1st period
  • Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/25 at CHI
  • Fewest Shots, Game: 15, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
  • Fewest Shots, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Oct. 17/25 at CHI, 2nd period
  • Fewest Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/25 at CHI
  • Most Shots Allowed, Game: 37, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
  • Most Shots Allowed, Period: 17, Oct. 13/25 vs STL, 2nd period
  • Most Shots Allowed, OT: 1, Oct. 17/25 at CHI
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 5, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 3rd period
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 1, Oct. 17/25 at CHI
  • Most Hits, Game: 29, Oct. 13/25 vs STL
  • Fewest Hits, Game: 22, Oct. 19/25 at WSH
  • Most Blocked Shots, Game: 23, Oct. 19/25 at WSH
  • Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 10, Cot. 17/25 at CHI
  • Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Largest Margin of Defeat: 3 goals, Oct. 13/25 vs STL
  • Longest Win Streak: 2 games, Oct. 16-19/25 (3-0-0)
  • Longest Point Streak: 2 games, Oct. 16-19/25 (3-0-0)
  • Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 11-13/25 (0-2-0)
  • Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 11-13/25 (0-2-0)

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

  • Score 4+ Goals: 3-0-0
  • Score 3 Goals or Less: 1-2-0
  • Allow 4+ Goals: 0-1-0
  • Allow 3 Goals or Less: 4-1-0
  • Scoring First: 2-0-0
  • Allowing First Goal: 2-2-0
  • On 0 Days Rest: 1-0-0
  • On 1 Day Rest: 1-2-0
  • On 2 Days Rest: 1-0-0
  • On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0
  • Score a PPG: 3-0-0
  • Give up a PPG: 3-1-0
  • 25 or More Shots on Goal: 3-1-0
  • Less than 25 shots: 1-1-0

THREE STARS – OCTOBER

  • Demko (15 pts)
  • Sherwood (10 pts)
  • Hughes (5 pts)
  • Chytil (5 pts)
  • Lankinen (5 pts)
  • Boeser (5 pts)
  • Myers (5 pts)
  • Garland (5 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

  • Thursday, October 23: Vancouver at Nashville, 5:00pm PT
  • Saturday, October 25: Vancouver vs Montreal, 4:00pm PT
  • Sunday, October 26: Vancouver vs Edmonton, 7:00pm PT
  • Tuesday, October 28: Vancouver vs New York Rangers, 7:00pm PT
  • Thursday, October 30: Vancouver at St. Louis, 5:00pm PT

