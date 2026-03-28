Canucks Head to Calgary for Hockey Night in Canada Matchup with Flames on Saturday Night

GAME PREVIEW - CDC - Mar 28 1
By Chris Faber

The Vancouver Canucks embark on a four-game road trip, beginning in Calgary against the Flames on Saturday night. 

Saturday’s game will be the third and final matchup of the season between the two Western Canadian teams. Both teams have picked up wins, and in those wins, the victor has scored five goals. The last time these two teams met was on November 23rd, when the Flames won 5-2 at Rogers Arena. 

The Canucks have 11 games remaining in the season, and they will finish with eight on the road and three at home. 

Quick Hits on the Competition 

  • The Flames are playing the final game of a six-game homestand on Saturday night.  
  • They have picked up wins in four of their last five games and have required extra time in four of the last five. 
  • Calgary is 30-34-8 this season and sits 29th in the league. 
  • They are 10-22-3 on the road. 
  • Mikael Backlund leads the Flames with 39 points (16g-23a) this season. He centres the top line with Blake Coleman and Joel Farabee on the wings. 
  • Dustin Wolf has started 49 of their 72 games this season. He holds a 21-25-3 record with an .898% save percentage, 2.95 goals-against average, and has two shutouts. 
  • Matt Coronato leads the Flames with 178 shots on net this season, he has 16 goals this year and is tied with Morgan Frost for the team lead with seven power play goals.  
  • The Flames’ power play ranks 31st in the league with a 15.9% conversion rate, 
  • Their penalty kill is 11th in the league, killing off 80.8% of their penalties.

The Story: Loving the Pushback from the Young Guys 

At the end of Thursday’s game, Tom Willander and Zeev Buium showed some grit and pushback, with both guys being involved in a scrum and Buium dropping the gloves with Los Angeles Kings defenceman Brandt Clarke. 

It was the first fight of Buium’s NHL career, and veteran Canuck Brock Boeser likes to see that attitude from the young players in the room. 

“It was awesome, we loved it. It just shows that they care, and they are getting in there and sticking up for each other. It’s great to see, and we need to make sure that we maintain that mindset,” said Boeser following Thursday’s game. 

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games  

Marco Rossi: 1g-5a-6p  
Elias Pettersson: 2g-3a-5p  
Brock Boeser: 1g-4a-5p 
Filip Hronek: 1g-2a-3p  
Drew O’Connor: 2g-0a-2p 

When and Where to Watch    

Saturday’s game is at 7:00 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game on Hockey Night in Canada or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

News Feed

Building Blue: Braeden Cootes and His Prince Albert Raiders Prepare for WHL Playoffs

Evander Kane Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Talk 1000 Games in the NHL

Building Blue: Riley Patterson Begins OHL Playoffs on the Heels of 40-Goal Season

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Kings

Canucks Finish Eight-Game Homestand with Kings in Town on Thursday Night

CANUCKS TO HOST 7TH ANNUAL AUTISM ACCEPTANCE NIGHT ON MARCH 26

Building Blue: Aleksei Medvedev Prepares for OHL Playoffs

TONIGHT’S CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND 50/50 TO SUPPORT SEDIN FAMILY FOUNDATION

Victor Mancini Settles In and Looks to Grow His Game with New Deal

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Ducks

Canucks Host Ducks as Homestand Nears its Conclusion

Marco Rossi is Battling to Get Back to His Best Form and is Finding It of Late

CANUCKS TO HOST NEXT GEN GAME, PRESENTED BY ESSO, ON MARCH 21

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Blues

Canucks Host Blues on Saturday Evening at Rogers Arena

Nikita Tolopilo Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to share his Path to the NHL

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH DEFENCEMAN VICTOR MANCINI ON A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION

Where the Canucks Play, Community Comes Together with BCLC