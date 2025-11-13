CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND $1 MILLION 50/50 JACKPOT ON SALE NOW

Vancouver, B.C. – The Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) is excited to launch its first $1 Million 50/50 Super Jackpot of the season, giving fans the chance to win a guaranteed minimum prize of $500,000! The raffle is live now and runs until Thursday, November 20th, when the Canucks host the Dallas Stars at Rogers Arena.

This raffle will run during three upcoming road games on November 14th against the Carolina Hurricanes, November 16th against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and November 17th against the Florida Panthers. Online ticket sales remain open throughout the week and will continue until the raffle closes on November 20th. The winning ticket will be announced shortly after the second intermission of the home game against the Dallas Stars.

Tickets are available online now at vancouvercanucks5050.com. In-arena ticket sales will open only on November 20th at 6:00pm during the home game against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Arena.

Proceeds from the 50/50 Super Jackpot benefit the Canucks for Kids Fund, supporting charities across British Columbia, including core beneficiaries Canucks Autism Network, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, and BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

ONLINE 50/50 INFORMATION:

Fans can select from one of four ticket pack options:

500 Tickets for $100

225 Tickets for $50

100 Tickets for $25

5 Tickets for $10

The take-home prize is 50% of the total final jackpot amount, with a guaranteed minimum prize of $500,000. The winning ticket number will be posted online at canucks.com/5050 shortly after the draw is completed on Thursday, November 20th.

Please note: All individuals who purchase a 50/50 ticket must retain their physical ticket and/or digital copy, as it will be required to claim the prize.

Online tickets can only be purchased by fans located within British Columbia at the time of purchase. Must be 19+ to play. Know your limit, play within it.

For more information on our community initiatives and special events, visit community.canucks.com/community-nights. For tickets to games and these experiences, visit tickets.canucks.com.

About the Canucks for Kids Fund

The Canucks for Kids Fund dedicates resources to assist charities which support children’s health and wellness, education, social impact programming, and the development of grassroots hockey and lacrosse throughout British Columbia. Thanks to the generosity of our fans, donors, players, employees and sponsor partners, the Canucks for Kids Fund has granted over $114 million to charities in British Columbia over the last 39 years.