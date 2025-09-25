Canucks Douse Flames 3-1 at Abbotsford Centre

The Vancouver Canucks upped the tempo on Wednesday night and took another step forward, knocking off the Calgary Flames 3-1 at the Abbotsford Centre.

“We were playing fast hockey,” Foote said. “Tonight, we were doing things we were asked to do, guys applying things from practice.”

Thatcher Demko got the start between the pipes and played the first two periods before Nikita Tolopilo took over for the third. Demko made multiple saves on tight shots in the second to keep the Canucks in the lead.

"He was so solid with decisions with the puck, but he also looked like he was getting around so that it wasn't spinning on him. So, it was even better," Foote said.

"He didn't have much action for a while, but then he had a barrage, a little bit of a breakdown. You don't want that as a coach, but love to see how square he was with the puck. So, he came out of two grades A's and just knew what he was doing."