CANUCKS ACQUIRE FORWARD LUKAS REICHEL FROM CHICAGO

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired forward Lukas Reichel from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft. The fourth-round pick originally belonged to Chicago and was previously acquired by Vancouver on June 26, 2024.

“Lukas is an exciting young player and someone we feel can help improve our forward group,” said Allvin. “He is a talented playmaker who can create scoring opportunities with his offensive ability. We like the way he moves on the ice and his overall work ethic and feel our coaching staff can help him become a better and more consistent hockey player.”

Reichel, 23, has appeared in five games with Chicago this season, registering four points (2-2-4), two penalty minutes, and a +1 plus/minus rating. His four points are t-6th on the Blackhawks, while his two goals are t-4th on the team.

The 6’0”, 170lbs forward has appeared in 174 games in his career, all with Chicago, recording 58 points (22-36-58) and 32 penalty minutes. He has also skated in 121 games for the Rockford IceHogs (AHL), posting 116 points (42-74-116) and 22 penalty minutes, and was named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Game.

A native of Nurnberg, GER, Reichel has represented Germany internationally on multiple occasions, including the 2020 World Junior Hockey Championships, and the 2021, 2022, 2024, 2025 World Championships.

Reichel was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round, 17th overall, in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.