Building Blue: Braeden Cootes and His Prince Albert Raiders Prepare for WHL Playoffs

Braeden Cootes has played for four different teams this season, but over the next handful of weeks, he is right where he needs to be – making a run to be WHL champions with the Prince Albert Raiders.

The Canucks’ first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft debuted with the Raiders on January 9th, and since then, the Raiders have gone 22-4-2. They won the WHL’s Eastern Conference with a 52-10-6 record and will face the 8th-ranked Red Deer Rebels (26-36-6) in the opening round of the WHL playoffs.

“He’s done a tremendous job of coming in and playing his game and continuing to keep those good details and good habits and not extending or trying to overreach and do too much,” said Raiders Head Coach Ryan McDonald.

“His skill set speaks for itself. He’s a very skilled hockey player, but his tenacity is extreme. His work ethic is unbelievable, whether it’s on the ice or off the ice. He has tremendous details and habits.”

McDonald is consistently impressed with Cootes’ pace and his ability to hunt pucks on the forecheck as well as his work down low in the defensive zone. Another part of the 19-year-old’s game that sticks out is his ability to explode once he gains possession.