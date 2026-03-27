Building Blue: Braeden Cootes and His Prince Albert Raiders Prepare for WHL Playoffs

Cootes no bucket
By Chris Faber

Braeden Cootes has played for four different teams this season, but over the next handful of weeks, he is right where he needs to be – making a run to be WHL champions with the Prince Albert Raiders. 

The Canucks’ first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft debuted with the Raiders on January 9th, and since then, the Raiders have gone 22-4-2. They won the WHL’s Eastern Conference with a 52-10-6 record and will face the 8th-ranked Red Deer Rebels (26-36-6) in the opening round of the WHL playoffs. 

“He’s done a tremendous job of coming in and playing his game and continuing to keep those good details and good habits and not extending or trying to overreach and do too much,” said Raiders Head Coach Ryan McDonald.  

“His skill set speaks for itself. He’s a very skilled hockey player, but his tenacity is extreme. His work ethic is unbelievable, whether it’s on the ice or off the ice. He has tremendous details and habits.” 

McDonald is consistently impressed with Cootes’ pace and his ability to hunt pucks on the forecheck as well as his work down low in the defensive zone. Another part of the 19-year-old’s game that sticks out is his ability to explode once he gains possession.

Cootes had a strong finish to the season, picking up multi-point games in four of their final five outings. He finished the season with 24 goals and 39 assists for 63 points in 45 games with the Raiders and Seattle Thunderbirds. Cootes played in 28 games with the Raiders, scoring 14 times and adding 26 assists for 40 points. 

“It’s been awesome being here with PA. They have a great culture here. It was really easy to fit in with a great group of guys, and it has been really easy to transition to this team,” said Cootes. 

“I just kept getting better and better this season. I’ve been to a lot of different teams this year: the Canucks, World Juniors, and a trade. Now, I’ve really been able to get settled in here. And since I’ve been settled in, things have kept getting better and better. And we’re peaking at the right time.” 

The Raiders are looking to simply stick to the process that helped them win the Eastern Conference in the regular season, but they have one big goal in mind. 

“We want to win it all. We want to have a chance to go to the Memorial Cup, but we’re going to take it game-by-game and day-by-day,” said Cootes.  

“We keep trying to win the day and keep getting better. Obviously, it’s a long process, but I want to enjoy it too. This is the best time here in the playoffs. I’m ready to enjoy it.” 

The Raiders begin their playoff run on Friday night, when they host the Rebels in Prince Albert.

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