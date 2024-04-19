ALL TOGETHER. ALL IN. CANUCKS UNVEIL PLANS FOR ROUND #1 OF THE 2024 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS KICKING OFF APRIL 21 AGAINST THE NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Vancouver, BC - On April 21, 2024, the Vancouver Canucks will return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the club is excited to share plans for what fans can expect as we all come together to cheer on the team starting this Sunday.

“This has been a remarkable season with some amazing moments on and off the ice, but what has been truly special is the incredible support from Canuck fans,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “Your passion has fueled our teams’ success, and we are thrilled to celebrate with some unforgettable fan experiences, as we embark on the Stanley Cup Playoff journey together. Everyone is welcome at Rogers Arena, and together with our partners, we want to create experiences and memories for every fan.”

2024 Stanley Cup Playoff Schedule - Round 1

Game #1 – Sunday, Apr. 21, 7 p.m. PT (Vancouver) - Presented by TD

Game #2 – Tuesday, Apr. 23, 7 p.m. PT (Vancouver) - Presented by Michelob Ultra

Game #3 – Friday, Apr. 26, 4:30 p.m. PT (Nashville)

Game #4 – Sunday, Apr 28, 2 p.m. PT (Nashville)

Game #5* – Tuesday, Apr 30, time TBA (Vancouver) - Presented by McDonalds

Game #6* – Friday, May 3, time TBA (Nashville)

Game #7* – Sunday, May 5, time TBA (Vancouver) - Presented by Rogers

*Games 5 – 7 if necessary

Vancouver Canucks games will be broadcast live on Rogers Sportsnet and Sportsnet 650 radio.

Fans will begin to see Vancouver playoff pride come to life across the city through our “All together. All in.” campaign. This tagline expresses the unity between the team and our fans—bringing us together to cheer, believe, and strive for greatness in the playoffs. You can expect to see this rallying cry in the arena and around the city, on posters, billboards, buses, and beyond, spreading playoff excitement and electricity across the Lower Mainland. Plus, fans can explore everything Canucks this post-season on our playoff hub, like where to watch, latest team news, what’s happening in the community and more, at canucks.com/playoffs.

Inside Rogers Arena, fans will receive ‘playoff towels’ thanks to our three presenting playoff partners: Rogers, TD and NexGen Energy. Former Canucks coach Roger Neilsen ignited an entire fan base when he originally raised a white towel in a sign of surrender during the 1982 playoffs against the Chicago Blackhawks. That solitary single act of defiance set the stage for future playoff series to come as these playoff towels are now ‘must haves’ to honour our playoff past while creating a supercharged environment for our team and fans.

Our fan experience and game entertainment teams have created playoff-exclusive experiences for attending fans. Expect many new elements you haven’t seen before.

A revitalized and refreshed Toyota Party on the Plaza will be the place to be before the game with live programming on the Air Canada Stage, music, FIN and alumni visits, a Michelob Ultra Beer Garden (19+), two ball hockey rinks, merchandise sales, face painting and poster making, dance team performances, a drum line and much more. Entry is free and tickets are not required. Programming will begin two and a half hours before the game and end immediately after puck drop. Please note that Pat Quinn Way will be closed on gamedays to allow us to create a larger Toyota Party on the Plaza experience.

Rogers Arena will host an official ‘Away Game Viewing Party’ for Game #3 of the first round of NHL Playoffs. Presented by Rogers, the Viewing Party will be a ticketed event, costing $15, with proceeds benefiting the Canucks for Kids Fund. Watch the game on one of the biggest and brightest videoboards in the NHL, be entertained throughout the experience, and receive special Rogers Value Menu food and beverage offerings thanks to Rogers. Visit canucks.com/watch after 2 p.m. PT on Friday, April 19, to secure your tickets.

Sportsbar LIVE! (The Official Sports Bar of the Vancouver Canucks) will be the best place to watch the game in the city if you don’t have a game ticket. Fans will be ‘so close to the live action of the game that they will feel it.’ Sportsbar LIVE! will be open for all home and away games during the playoffs. Limited reservations remain available.

And keep an eye out for FIN and his crew, as they will be busy around the Lower Mainland, delivering playoff packs to some of our CFKF beneficiaries and working with TD to surprise some lucky fans. Whether you are at the Vaisakhi Parade in Surrey on Saturday, or attending the Vancouver Sun Run on Sunday morning, FIN and his crew will be connecting our fans to the playoff spirit across the region throughout the playoffs.

The Canucks for Kids Fund have also kicked off an estimated $1 million 50/50 raffle, which opened April 17, included the road game vs. Winnipeg, and closes at the end of the second intermission of our first home playoff game on April 21. Tickets can be purchased at www.canucks.com/5050.

Vancouver Canucks playoff merchandise is now available on vanbase.ca. From locker room exclusive items and jerseys, to car flags, player fanchains and Viper sunglasses, we recommend you order quickly or drop by the Canucks Store at Rogers Arena to get playoff ready.

Limited playoff tickets remain available at canucks.com/tickets.

We remind our fans to be cautious of fraudulent ticket sites and activities. Only authentic and verified Ticketmaster resale seats are protected. We encourage fans to avoid off-platform sites and purchasing through social media platforms as we cannot validate the legitimacy of tickets purchased outside of our organization or through Ticketmaster directly.

Follow us on social media, download the Canucks App, and stay connected as unique content, contests and more announcements are made.

Go Canucks Go!