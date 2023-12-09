Greaves stops 41, Blue Jackets top Blues to end 3-game skid

Greaves, in his second career start and first since April 4 of last season, made 23 saves in the third period.

“It was fun,” he said. “I felt the guys were great in front of me. I thought it was a really good 60 for us, especially coming off a back to back. It’s a really good game to build on for this group.

“Something we've talked about is making sure we close out games in the third and I thought we did a great job with that. They had the empty net there for six minutes and I think we did a really good job of keeping the traffic out and clearing the loose pucks.”

Yegor Chinakhov had two goals and an assist, Kirill Marchenko had a goal and an assist, and Adam Fantilli scored and for the Blue Jackets (9-15-5), who ended a three-game skid following a 7-3 loss at the New York Islanders on Thursday. Dmitri Voronkov had two assists.