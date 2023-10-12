PREVIEW: Blue Jackets open 2023-24 vs. Flyers at Nationwide

The Blue Jackets begin their 23rd season of hockey tonight at Nationwide Arena as Philadelphia comes to town.

It’s not quite a totally new-look version of the Blue Jackets squad, but there are some notable changes. Pascal Vincent is set to be a head coach for the first time in the NHL, while the Blue Jackets fortified the blue line by adding Damon Severson and Ivan Provorov, welcomed Alexandre Texier back from Europe and added No. 3 overall draft pick Adam Fantilli.

Those are four pieces who should be huge parts of this team, joining a crew of veterans that includes captain Boone Jenner, alternate captains Zach Werenski, Sean Kuraly and Erik Gudbranson, scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine and young offensive stars Kirill Marchenko and Kent Johnson.

Add it all up and the Blue Jackets are ready to show what they can do when the puck drops tonight.

“I think we had a really good camp, working on some systems,” Werenski said. “We’re playing with pace right now. Guys are getting to play with each other. So I think everything you want to accomplish in training camp, I think we’ve done that.”

Despite those pieces, most prognosticators have the Blue Jackets missing the playoffs for a fourth straight season, expectations that are reasonable considering Columbus finished second from last in the league a season ago in points.

At the same time, this is a different CBJ team, one that is eager to see what it can do when the lights go on.

“Obviously we know what people say about us and where we’re at in the projected standings and whatnot, but we don’t really care about that,” Werenski said. “We use it as motivation. Obviously we want to surprise some people this year. We got off to a good start. We’ll see where it goes. I think we have a good group in here. I think we had a good camp. Now it’s just putting it together for the real thing.”